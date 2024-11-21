A woman shared a video of her massive TV on TikTok after it was delivered to her home

The clip attracted a lot of comments from social media users who were grateful for the review, as many weren't sure if it was a good buy

In the comment section, local men did not miss the opportunity to get the cute lady's attention to themselves

A hun was happy that her online TV purchase was as good as she thought. @maseko_ngcamane

Source: TikTok

The beauty of social media is that if you are unsure about an item or a product you want to purchase, you will likely get its reviews on popular streaming platforms at no cost.

A fitness bunny whose user handle is @maseko_ngcamane showed off her new TV on the TikTok platform, receiving over 626K views.

The big TV reveal that got Mzansi excited

A video shared by the hun shows her taking a massive TCL Google TV bought at Game out of the box and removing the protective tape covering its screen. After the wall mount installation process, she tested it and shared her excitement at being able to view Instagram and other apps on it.

Watch the video below:

SA thanks the hun for the review

The clip attracted many comments from online community members who were happy with the plug. Some who had the TV already advised her on the apps to download, and others wanted to know where she got it.

User @Gama Fragrances advised:

"Download HDO box, Cricfy tv, onstream, HD stream and you are almost set."

User @Selogadi Phasha said:

"It’s been a year since I got my TCL Google TV. I don’t regret buying it. The best thing I’ve ever had🫶🏻🥰."

User @LisaniM asked:

"How do you control the TV with your phone keyboard?"

User @Kgopzsebina added:

"Thanks for this review. I was sceptical of the brand🥰."

User @thandekadladla600 said:

"TCL is the girl she thinks she is 🥰."

User @__Vanzyl23 commented:

"Look at how big it is. Wow, this tv is impressive😭🔥👌🫡."

Source: Briefly News