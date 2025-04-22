A content creator from the United States tried various South African snacks and shared her honest reactions in a video that has caught the attention of many South Africans

She compared familiar South African treats to their American counterparts, with some comparisons making perfect sense while others left local viewers particularly amused

Her review of buttermilk rusks as "a biscuit from KFC" sparked playful outrage from South Africans, who were quick to point out the proper way to enjoy the treat

A US woman shared a clip showing what she thought of some of SA's famous snacks.

Source: Instagram

A US-based Instagram content creator, who regularly posts reviews of beauty products and food on her IG page @gracemarywill, recently shared a video of herself sampling a selection of popular South African snacks early this year. In the clip, she offers her opinions while comparing each treat to something familiar to American viewers.

She starts with a packet of Smarties.

"Now, in the US, we have Smarties, but they're the complete opposite of this. This is chocolate candy, so I guess it's kind of like M&Ms," she explains before tasting them. "So it's exactly like M&Ms, just with a little bit more vanilla. The colours are so much more cuter than M&Ms."

Moving on to mini tennis coconut biscuits, she noted:

"Smells so good. Really get that nice vanilla flavour, but like a hint of coconut so it's not too overpowering. These are delicious."

Next came Jelly Tots, which she compares to American gumdrops. She stated that she didn't like jelly-type sweets, but once she tasted them, she loved the gooey sweets.

She then tried a Flake, sharing that she'd had it before:

"These are so good. It's almost like chocolate that's like really, really crumbly and like thin, literally falls apart and melts in your mouth. I wonder how they make these."

The rusk that launched a thousand comments

The most entertaining part of her review came when she tasted a buttermilk rusk.

"Now I know you're supposed to eat these with like, coffee or tea. Don't know which one would be better, so let me know," she says before taking a bite of the dry biscuit.

Her verdict sparked particular amusement from South African viewers:

"It's honestly so good. It kind of just tastes like a biscuit from KFC. Delicious, super buttery, love it, and honestly the crunch is kind of satisfying."

For her final treats, she sampled a Fizzer, comparing it to American Taffy and for the last treat, she tried a Crunchy bar.

An American woman shared a clip showing her review of famous SA treats.

Source: TikTok

South Africans react to the American review

The video brought out strong reactions from South African viewers, particularly regarding her KFC biscuit comparison and how she ate the rusk.

@Chantaljlthomson was confused by the comparison:

"A biscuit from KFC? What are they selling in US KFC 😂"

@Matt.apsey offered advice:

"Tea is much better with the rusk or 'KFC' biscuit."

@X_tanya_xo joked:

"It's illegal to eat rusks like that, my dear."

Other viewers had different concerns, like @lindapaigefashion, who spotted a pronunciation error:

"It's Fizzer, where did you get the 'L'?"

@courtney_bruno_farm shared:

"The biscuit from KFC 😭 One way to make a South African angry."

