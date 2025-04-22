An eight-year-old boy ended up in the ICU after allegedly consuming snacks from a local spaza shop in Mapetla

The community shut down nearby shops in the area, calling for the government to intervene

Speaking to Briefly News, the family said they’ve been left devastated and distraught after witnessing the near-death experience following the poisoning of their child

Another eight-year-old boy, Omphile Molobela, from Mapetla in Soweto, has fallen victim to an alleged poisoning after eating a spaza shop snack. The eight-year-old boy is in the Intensive Care Unit at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, fighting for his life following a traumatic food poisoning incident.

An eight-year-old boy ended up in ICU after allegedly consuming snacks from a local spaza shop in Mapetla.

Omphile's battle for life after alleged snack poisoning

The family told Briefly News he collapsed after allegedly eating Stylos snacks purchased from the local Pakistani-owned spaza shop.

The boy’s uncle, Tshepo Monyake, spoke to Briefly News local correspondent Nokulunga Mthembu, describing the incident as horrific and scary.

It is alleged that Omphile and his three friends went to the spaza shop to buy a packet of Stylos snacks. Thankfully, Omphile refused to share the snacks with his friends and, hours later, went home to sleep.

“He kept crying about his stomach hurting, and when his mother opened the blankets and lifted his shirt, his stomach was purple,” Monyake said.

Omphile was then rushed to Bara Hospital, where he was immediately taken to the ICU, exhibiting symptoms of food poisoning. The little boy is said to be in a critical but stable condition.

“We are hoping for the best and pray that he recovers soon and returns home as the healthy, active little boy he is”, Monyake added.

Community reacts: Spaza shops shut down in protest

After the incident, the community took action to shut down nearby spaza shops and called for the deportation of all Pakistani nationals in the area. This happened after the shop owner visited the family to take accountability and apologise for the incident, which has led to serious health consequences for the little boy. He then offered the boy’s mother R500.

The family has called for the government’s intervention in this matter and demands answers as to why there are still many unregistered shops continuing business as usual. In contrast, the government issued an order last year for all shops to be registered.

Just last week, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, visited the little boy in hospital and the location of the incident. Hlabisa called for a ban on organophosphate use by individuals. Hlabisa said he would table the matter before the cabinet.

The community shut down nearby shops in the area, calling for the government to intervene.

What you need to know about the food poisoning crisis

In April 2025, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, launched the R500 Million Spaza Shop Support Fund

The Black Business Council deputy president, Gregory Mofokeng, said local businesses should benefit from the fund, and foreign nationals must not benefit

In October 2024, the government highlighted the ongoing food poisoning incidents in Gauteng as a national security threat

In the same month, the African Transformation Movement party called on the Public Protector to intervene in the food poisoning crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation in November 2024 on the spate of food poisoning deaths sweeping across the country

Foreigners claim food poisoning incidents are politically motivated

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported in December 2024 that foreigners who rushed to register their spaza shop businesses in Soweto suspect that the food poisoning-related deaths are politically motivated.

At the time, it was reported that foreign nationals who queued to register their spaza shops at the Jabulani Civic Centre in Soweto, Johannesburg, weighed in on the food poisoning-related deaths.

