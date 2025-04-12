Soweto child hospitalised after eating snacks from spaza shop, SA worried
- An eight-year-old from Mapetla in Soweto was rushed to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
- the incident prompted the minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa to visit the victim in hospital
- He called on community members to be vigilant, and South Africans feared that food-borne deaths may make an unwelcome return
MAPETLA, SOWETO — South Africans were concerned about food-borne related illnesses after a seven-year-old from Mapetla in Soweto was rushed to the hospital after eating snacks bought from a spaza shop.
What happened to the Mapetla child?
According to Sunday World, the child ate snacks, and shortly afterwards, he complained of persistent pain. When the pain did not subside, he was taken to a nearby clinic. The clinic transferred him to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital where he is receiving treatment.
What did Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa say?
The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, called on members of the community to be vigilant and protect the children's well-being and health. He visited the child affected by the poisoning. He said although the government plays a crucial role, communities must also take shared responsibilities.
What you need to know about food-borne illnesses
- The government declared food-borne related deaths a national disaster in 2024 after more than 50 children died from food poisoning
- The National Consumers Commission embarked on a spaza-shop inspection after it discovered that many spaza shops were noncompliant
- President Cyril Ramaphosa gave spaza shop owners a deadline to register their spaza shops
- The government registered 51,788 spaza shops in December after the president gave spaza shops a deadline
- Gauteng MEC for Economic Development and Finance Lebogang Maile revealed that 7107 spaza shop applications in the province were from foreign nationals
What did South Africans say?
Netizens commenting on Sunday World's Facebook page were concerned.
Dumile Dunana Madliki said:
"Ramaphosa thinks by registering spaza shops, it will end this problem. Poor thinking from government."
Mokgalaka J Motsamai said:
"More to come. It's never just one."
Nonhlanhla MamMthembu Mnguni said:
"Our government knows how to distract us. It's happening again. Where to from here? Maybe when the spirit of 1976 wakes up we will win the country back again."
Isaac Mhlophe said:
"South Africa does not have leadership. We only have business people acting as leaders."
Philani Dube said:
"Big businesses are fighting dirty against small businesses. The casualties are customers."
Diepkloof child dies from eating snacks
In another article, Briefly News reported that a child From Diepkloof in Soweto died in November from eating snacks allegedly bought from a spaza shop. The little boy's grandmother gave him money which he used to buy the snacks.
He later complained that he was not feeling well and started vomiting. They rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead.
