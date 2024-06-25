The National Consumer Commission has announced that it will go on a nationwide inspection of spaza shops

The NCC said that the inspections came after it discovered spaza shops were not in compliance with the law

South Africans applauded the NCC, and many believed that other businesses should also be investigated for non-compliance

The NCC will inspect spaza shops for compliance. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The National Consumer Commission announced a nationwide inspection of spaza shops to ensure they comply with the law.

NCC to conduct spaza shop inspections

According to a statement the NCC sent to Briefly News, the NCC announced that it will begin in the Capricorn District Municipality in Limpopo. Together with the South African National Police Service, Departments of Home Affairs, Labour, the South African Police Service, and other stakeholders, they will inspect shops in Seshego, Mankweng, Turfloop, Lebowakgomo, and Polokwane.

NCC explains why it began in Capricorn district

The NCC noted there were reports of spaza shops that were non-compliant in these areas.

"The team discovered that there is widespread non-compliance, especially of goods that have passed their sell-by date, use-by or best-before dates. The non-compliant goods were duly removed from the shelves and confiscated.

"The team also discovered that suppliers do not issue sales records or receipts or that their sales records/receipts are not consistent with the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act," it said.

NCC slams spaza shops' discount prices

The NCC also denounced spaza shops' practice of offering non-compliant foods and goods at a discount.

The NCC maintains that these suppliers are self-serving and are not driven by consumer interests. No discount is worth the health or well-being of consumers."

SA applauds the NCC

Netizens on Facebook celebrated the NCC's decision to inspect spaza shops nationwide.

Illiterate Zuma said:

"We are expecting the closure of these foreign-owned shops and a mass deportation of illegal foreigners by the new government."

B Tumelo Kanyane Matlala said:

"We did that ourselves, the community of Katlehong. There's no single Somali shop in our Kasi."

Innocent Mayimele said:

"It must be done consistently."

G Man Babakhe said:

"I wish they could go to farmers' shops like in Longklof. Those people sell expired things, but no one talks about that."

Thuso Molefe said:

"They can do their jobs, but they must not abuse SA residents."

Johannesburg warehouse shut down by SAPS for expired repackaged food

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service raided a warehouse in Roodepoort.

The warehouse was found to have expired and repackaged food, and the SAPs, with the health inspectors present during the raid, closed the shop.

