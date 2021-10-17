Former president Jacob Zuma was seen out and about at Sibaya Casino on Saturday night

The Correctional Services has said that he had not breached the conditions of his medical parole

He was allegedly at the casino to attend a meeting, his parole allows him to visit restaurants and leave his house

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma was seen at Sibaya Casino on Saturday night. Zuma is out on medical parole, he had been in prison serving a 15-month jail sentence. He was allegedly there to attend a meeting.

His appearance at the casino raised eyebrows but he had not breached his parole conditions according to the Department of Correctional Services.

Jacob Zuma was seen at Sibaya Casino on Saturday night while on medical parole. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Zuma is allowed out of his home to attend meetings and visit restaurants, however, he cannot consume any illegal substances.

The South African reported that Zuma told his adoring fans that he could not address them in person due to the strict terms of his bail.

News broke on Sunday morning that Zuma had been out and about in the Casino following a report by the Sunday Times.

Medical parole is normally granted to prisoners who are in the final stages of a terminal illness or disease.

