Concerns over the future of Springbok loose forward Jean-Luc du Preez have intensified in recent months, with the experienced back-rower continuing to deal with the effects of repeated concussions.

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The 30-year-old has been sidelined since January after sustaining another head injury — the latest setback in a career repeatedly interrupted by concussion problems. Reports now suggest that the ongoing medical concerns have forced him into premature retirement.

French rugby publication Midi Olympique has reported that Du Preez has decided to call time on his playing career.

A career repeatedly disrupted by setbacks

Du Preez enjoyed successful spells with both the Sharks in Durban and English Premiership outfit Sale Sharks. However, despite being regarded as one of South Africa's brightest prospects during his schoolboy days, injuries frequently derailed his progress at crucial moments. As a result, he earned just 14 Test caps for the Springboks.

His last international appearance came against Argentina in August 2023. There had been hopes of a sustained run in the national side last year, but illness ruled him out of the Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies in Cape Town.

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A subsequent knee injury ended the remainder of his campaign before he joined French club Bordeaux Bègles. His time in France proved limited, with the latest concussion ultimately appearing to bring an unfortunate end to his career.

Retirement call comes as little surprise

Bordeaux Bègles president Laurent Marti recently acknowledged that stepping away from the game may be the wisest option for Du Preez.

"I have serious doubts, but there are medical experts for that," Marti told Sud Ouest. "If it were my son, I would ask him to stop because I'm very scared.

"It would be a huge loss for us because he's exactly the kind of player who would have done us a lot of good."

Source: Briefly News