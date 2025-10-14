Jean-Luc Du Preez Ruled Out of Springboks’ Year-End Tour After Knee Surgery
- A key Springboks forward has been ruled out of the upcoming year-end tour after suffering an injury setback
- Rassie Erasmus faces more bad news as the team’s growing injury list raises fresh concerns
- Another backline star is recovering from surgery, but his availability for the November Tests remains uncertain
As preparations continue for their end-of-year tour in November, the Springboks have suffered yet another setback.
Hard-hitting loose forward Jean-Luc du Preez has been ruled out after undergoing knee surgery, which adds to South Africa’s growing list of injury concerns.
Du Preez sustained the injury during training in the build-up to the Test against the All Blacks at Eden Park on the 6th of September 2025. According to Rapport, the 30-year-old will not be considered for the five Tests against Japan, France, Italy, Ireland, and Wales. His return to action is expected around mid-January 2026.
The Bordeaux flanker has endured a torrid run of misfortune this season. Just weeks before his knee injury, he missed the second Test against the Wallabies in Cape Town after falling ill on the morning of the match. Du Preez, who last featured in a non-cap game against the Barbarians, was set for his first official Test start in seven years before being struck by this latest setback.
Rassie Erasmus Faces Mounting Injury Concerns
Head coach Rassie Erasmus will be scratching his head as the Springboks’ injury list continues to grow. Du Preez joins Stormers flanker Dean Fourié, whose career now hangs in the balance after suffering a potentially career-ending injury last weekend.
In addition, Frans Malherbe remains sidelined with a lower back injury. Medical staff are reportedly pursuing a non-surgical recovery plan, though his return is only expected sometime in 2026.
More Setbacks for the Springboks
Aphelele Fassi also underwent knee surgery following the clash against the All Blacks. While reports suggest the fullback is recovering well, it remains unclear whether he will be fit in time for selection when Erasmus names his squad for the upcoming tour.
With several key players unavailable, the Springboks’ depth and adaptability will be tested as they look to end the year on a high note despite the injury challenges.
Meanwhile, Springboks and Stormers prop Neethling Fouche is recovering from a broken arm sustained during a Stormers game. He posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed with the caption:
“Will be cheering on the Stormers boys from the side for a while.”
Fouche received lots of love and support from the fans after he also gave a health update of his son, Pilzer.
