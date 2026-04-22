Heartfelt tributes have been shared for a “kind-hearted” young rugby player, Adam McManus, following his death at the University Hall in Aberdeen on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

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The 21-year-old was found at New Carnegie Court within Aberdeen’s Hillhead Student Village on Thursday morning.

The University of Aberdeen student, believed to be from the Glasgow region, was an important member of Allan Glen’s RFC squad based in Bishopbriggs.

In related news, the rugby community recently lost former player Russell Nelson, who died in South Africa and also a young player who died during training.

University of Aberdeen announces the incident

In a statement to students, the University of Aberdeen described the incident as a “deeply sad time” and confirmed that support services are available for anyone affected, as reported by the Press and Journal.

Emergency services were called to the student village earlier that morning after the discovery was made. Witnesses said the area was quickly filled with police officers, paramedics, and fire crews responding to the scene.

Those living in the halls confirmed that they were advised not to look outside as events unfolded.

Allan Glen’s RFC pay tribute to McManus

McManus had recently progressed into senior rugby, having advanced through Allan Glen’s RFC’s academy system. The youngster's teammates paid tribute with a moment of respect at the Bearyards ground ahead of their most recent match.

Allan Glen’s RFC released an official statement on Facebook to pay their last respects to the youngster.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of our academy players, who had just completed his first season with the senior team," the statement reads.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family. Adam’s friends and teammates will honour his memory with a mark of respect.”

Many people have since joined Allan Glen’s RFC and taken to social media to express their condolences and remember McManus.

Yvonne Brown

An unspeakable tragedy. Thoughts are with all of Adam’s loved ones who I know will appreciate the response from the rugby community. 💔

Carl Bates

Terribly sad news. Deepest sympathies from all at Bishopton Rugby. Our thoughts are with you guys, and Adam’s family and friends 💚.

Andy Meharry

Absolutely heartbreaking was a great young lads my thoughts are with the hole family 🏉🩵💙❤️.

Sharon Napier

Absolutely gutted for all. Such a tragic loss of a lovely young boy. Thoughts to Mark Lesley Euan and all the family xx 💔

Dom Rogerson

Really sad to hear about Adam. Met him through rugby in Aberdeen. Such a lovely guy. Thoughts with his family. 💚

Veb Milroy

Thoughts and prayers are with Lesley Mcmanus , Mark, Euan and family. Devastated to hear this news about Adam x

Ex-Sharks rugby star dies at 31

Briefly News previously reported that a former Sharks Rugby star has passed on after battling a health condition for over a decade.

The 31-year-old later reportedly lost his life two weeks after battling pneumonia, leaving behind his parents and siblings.

Source: Briefly News