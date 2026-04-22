A TikTok clip has gone viral, showing Helen Zille being presented with a framed, signed Orlando Pirates jersey from the iconic 1995 squad by Oom Hennie

Zille described the shirt as “extremely valuable,” highlighting its link to the legendary Pirates team that won the CAF Champions League

She also vowed to channel the heartfelt gesture into support for the elderly care home Hennie rescued and continues to run for hundreds of residents

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Helen Zille was gifted a rare Orlando Pirates jersey as a Buccaneer fan. Images: Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images and Lefty Shivambu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A light-hearted TikTok video is making the rounds on social media after Helen Zille received a rather unusual but heartfelt gift from a fan.

Affectionately known as “Oom Hennie”, he gifted the Democratic Alliance's federal chair and Johannesburg's mayoral candidate a framed, signed Orlando Pirates shirt with a story that’s almost as legendary as the team itself.

Gift of a legendary Orlando Pirates jersey

In the video, Oom Hennie presents the neatly framed jersey, complete with signatures from members of the iconic 1995 Orlando Pirates squad, the team that famously clinched the CAF Champions League title and etched their names into African football history.

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The 1995 Orlando Pirates squad is still remembered fondly by fans, not just for their continental triumph but for their role in shaping South Africa’s golden generation of footballers. The shirt sports signatures of iconic players like Mark Fish, Doctor Khumalo and Helman Mkhelele can be seen.

Zille, visibly amused and appreciative, shared how the unexpected connection came about.

“Om Hennie contacted me after he saw I was a Pirates fan when he saw me at a derby earlier this year, shouting for ‘the Pirates'

“He contacted me and said I have one of the most famous shirts signed by the most famous Orlando Pirates players in history, the 1995 team, which won the CAF Champions League,”she said in the video.

She continued with clear enthusiasm, saying the shirt was a very valuable shirt with all those legendary players who then went on to be the spine of the Bafana Bafana team that won AFCON.

See video:

Zille pledges support for home

Oom Hennie, who appears to be a long-time community figure and football enthusiast, didn’t just stop at the gift. According to Zille, the gesture was tied to a bigger purpose.

“I’ll make sure that it isn’t only a gift, but that we do something for this extraordinary old people’s home that Hennie has looked after for so many years,” she added. “

She further revealed that the home was almost closed down due to bankruptcy; however, Oom Hennie wouldn’t have that and took it over, eventually making it viable for hundreds of elderly people ever since.

The sentiment behind the gift has struck a chord online, with many users praising both the nostalgic football tribute and the community-driven spirit behind it.

Zille takes a swim in pothole

In related news, the Democratic Alliance's federal chair and Johannesburg's mayoral candidate, Helen Zille, surprised many when she decided to swim in a pothole, which she jokingly called a snorkel pool. While Helen's video seemed light-hearted, it addressed a serious issue in the bustling city that the politician hoped to remedy.

Zille said Oom Hennie saw her loudly cheering on the Buccaneers during a Soweto Derby. image: Samuel Shivambu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News reported that Helen Zille took a kayak into the flooded streets of Johannesburg and put the city’s crumbling infrastructure squarely back in the spotlight The City of Joburg spent just 26% of its capital budget on critical infrastructure projects including vital stormwater upgrades that could have prevented the flooding Zille previously went viral across the world after snorkelling in a Douglasdale pothole that had been ignored by the city for three full years.

Source: Briefly News