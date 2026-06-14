Global popstar Tyla completely stole the show during her performance for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, turning heads with a high-fashion wardrobe dripping in unapologetic South African pride

The Water hitmaker didn't miss a beat, flaunting her much-talked-about Vuvuzela dress alongside a South African flag-inspired nail set, instantly sending social media into a frenzy

Fashionistas and fans across the world are completely losing it over the flawless execution of her tournament swag, cementing her status as Mzansi's ultimate style ambassador and patriot on the world stage

Tyla’s 2026 FIFA World Cup fashion moments stunned social media. Images: Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images, tyla/ Instagram

Source: UGC

If there is one thing global popstar Tyla is going to do, it is remind the entire world exactly where she comes from. The South African siren completely stole the show during her highly anticipated opening performance for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, turning heads with a high-fashion wardrobe dripping in unapologetic South African pride.

Taking to the massive stadium stage on 11 June 2026, just moments ahead of Bafana Bafana's intense opening clash against Mexico, the Water hitmaker ensured Mzansi’s presence was felt globally before a single ball was even kicked.

Tyla stepped out in a jaw-dropping, custom-engineered dress that was uniquely shaped and inspired by the iconic Vuvuzela; traditionally rooted in the shape of the Kudu horn. The structure of the dress perfectly mimicked the famous South African football staple and proudly featured the vibrant colours of the South African national flag, leaving fashionistas and fans across the world completely losing it over the flawless execution.

For the unforgettable performance of the national anthem, which she beautifully shared with the incredibly talented Mzansi Youth Choir, Tyla ensured that her patriotism was detailed from head to toe. Fans quickly clocked her unique manicure. The stunning nail set appeared as a clean, sophisticated white on top, but featured a hidden masterpiece underneath: the South African flag flawlessly painted on the bottom of each nail. The set was designed by celebrity nail artist, Coca Michelle.

For her 'Game Time' performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Tyla incorporated South African dance moves and was joined by local backup dancers. Image: Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This breathtaking display is just one of many times the Grammy-winning star has proudly represented South Africa on the world stage, seamlessly incorporating her deep love for her home country with her boundary-pushing love for high fashion.

But the fashion moments didn't stop there. Later in the tournament festivities, Tyla teamed up with American rapper Future for an explosive performance of their brand-new hit single, Game Time. For this specific set, she adopted pure streetwear luxury, flaunting a set of custom-made "FIFA" grills designed by celebrity jeweller, Alligator Jesus.

Tyla also effortlessly incorporated local Mzansi dance moves into her explosive choreography. She was joined on stage by her phenomenal South African backup singers, Lehakwe and Andile, who helped her deliver authentic home-ground flavour to millions of viewers watching worldwide.

See Tyla's World Cup moments below.

From YouTube to dominating the World Cup

In the midst of the World Cup madness, Tyla's rise to stardom remains a major talking point across the music industry. The world simply cannot get over her inspiring journey; evolving from a young girl passionately singing song covers in her bedroom on YouTube into a global phenomenon effortlessly dominating the biggest sports stage on the planet.

She received a massive wave of thunderous applause from millions of fans worldwide, not just for her incredible performances and flawless choreography, but for her unwavering patriotism and impeccable fashion sense.

Tyla has officially cemented her status as Mzansi's ultimate style ambassador and patriot, proving that you can conquer the world while keeping your country right on your sleeve and your nails! Read the reactions to Tyla's World Cup appearance below.

lwandlemfingo as proud:

"Our greatest export, Tyla."

not_sakina admired Tyla:

"Tyla incorporates South African choreography into every single performance, even on a hip hop tune; she doesn't care."

DieGriekwaIsNog said:

"Tyla is always representing South Africa and the culture with subliminal messaging. Her dress was a vuvuzela, and now the dancers' tracksuit colours remind me of the old Bafana Bafana tracksuits."

calvin_watsona_ added:

"Tyla wearing a Vuvuzela dress made so much sense."

Tyla accused of flirting with Future

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla's performance with American rapper Future.

Towards the end of their set, viewers noted what they believed to be a flirtatious look from the pop star that had social media buzzing to no end.

Source: Briefly News