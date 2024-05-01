An old video of 11-year-old Tyla singing to a Justin Bieber song is making rounds on the internet

This after the Water hitmaker's interview with Cosmopolitan, where she spoke about her rise to stardom

Mzansi raved over young Tyla, impressed that she never left her dream of being a singer

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans unearthed an old video of 11-year-old Tyla singing. Images: tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla's video from 11 years ago resurfaced on social media. The clip was of the Grammy Award-winner singing a cover of Justin Bieber's song, Fall, and warmed many fans' hearts.

Tyla unearths old singing video

Our girl, Tyla, has been making waves on the socials for her recent interviews and big international moves.

The Water hitmaker recently bagged an interview with Cosmopolitan, where she spoke about her life, career and ultimate rise to superstardom.

Twitter (X) user, Musa Khawula, shared a clip from the interview where Tyla reacted to her video from 11 years ago singing a cover of Justin Bieber's Fall, from his 2012 Believe album. She also shared how she was a huge Belieber!

An 11-year-old, doll-faced Tyla sang her heart out in the clip, where her older self revealed how she was convinced she would bag a million views.

Now 22 years old, Tyla is an established singer and has toured the world performing her hit songs to her loyal supporters.

Mzansi raves over Tyla's old video

Netizens gushed over the adorable Tyla, convinced that she was destined to be a star:

mikezondile said:

"Tyla was born to do this, no one can convince me otherwise."

beyrainbowdust gushed over Tyla:

"Such a cutie pie!"

General_Sport7 wrote:

"The kid had a dream, the dream is now fulfilled!"

XUFFLER was stunned:

"She’s been doing this for years mos!"

lihlelelogmail1 posted:

"She’s so cute!"

Tyla pulls out maize meal from designer bag

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer pulling out a bag of Ace Maize Meal from her designer bag as one of her travel essentials.

The singer revealed that she always needs to have some pap, and Mzansi was in stitches over her relatability and being proudly South African.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News