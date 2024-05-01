Degrees, Property, Marriage and More: Young SA Woman Shows Off Impressive Achievements at 23
- A young South African woman named Naledi Ndlovu who has achieved a lot by the age of 23
- She has two degrees, is married, has a permanent job, owns an apartment, and is about to buy a car
- People online were impressed and inspired by her success and responded with positive comments
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
A young South African woman, Naledi Ndlovu (@_naledi.ndlovu), is living in several of her answered prayers.
Woman flexes achievements at 23
The 23-year-old woman shared a video on TikTok in which she revealed that she had two degrees, was married, permanently employed, owned an apartment, and would soon be a car owner, too!
Shu, talk about winning at life as a young adult.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"A win is a win," Naledi said in her caption.
Watch the video below:
SA inspired by woman's success
The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were touched and inspired by Naledi's success and journey as a young woman navigating adulthood.
madinnymlandoreacted:
"Jehova muhle."
YolandaZine♥️ said:
"❤️Uyangiphilela (You're living for me)."
Nwabisa Gantsho commented:
"Then there's me, 30 years old and only doing my final year hoping to get a permanent job next year ️."
Lebone said:
"I'm 21 and working on my second degree A win is a win."
Mpumi replied:
"I’m 22 just got a permanent job. I’m really inspired sis ."
Thina_Cibane said:
"Umuhle phez kwaloko (You're beautiful on top of that too)."
Nontobeko Mcusyresponded:
"Whatever you say in your prayers I copy and paste."
Olwethu Langa commented:
"Blessed yhoo."
Woman flexes new car, owning a home & great job
In another inspiring story, Briefly News reported that a young woman's dedication and perseverance have secured a stable job that provided the financial foundation for her dreams.
TikTok user @thando.mbuyisa bragged about her achievements in a video posted on social media.
She showcased her independence and the rewards of her tireless efforts. Alongside her new car, the woman proudly revealed that she had also become a homeowner. She also flexed that she had a career that she loved doing.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News