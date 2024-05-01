A young South African woman named Naledi Ndlovu who has achieved a lot by the age of 23

She has two degrees, is married, has a permanent job, owns an apartment, and is about to buy a car

People online were impressed and inspired by her success and responded with positive comments

A woman impressed many online with her achievements. Image: @_naledi.ndlovu

Source: TikTok

A young South African woman, Naledi Ndlovu (@_naledi.ndlovu), is living in several of her answered prayers.

Woman flexes achievements at 23

The 23-year-old woman shared a video on TikTok in which she revealed that she had two degrees, was married, permanently employed, owned an apartment, and would soon be a car owner, too!

Shu, talk about winning at life as a young adult.

"A win is a win," Naledi said in her caption.

SA inspired by woman's success

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were touched and inspired by Naledi's success and journey as a young woman navigating adulthood.

madinnymlandoreacted:

"Jehova muhle."

YolandaZine♥️ said:

"❤️Uyangiphilela (You're living for me)."

Nwabisa Gantsho commented:

"Then there's me, 30 years old and only doing my final year hoping to get a permanent job next year ️."

Lebone said:

"I'm 21 and working on my second degree A win is a win."

Mpumi replied:

"I’m 22 just got a permanent job. I’m really inspired sis ."

Thina_Cibane said:

"Umuhle phez kwaloko (You're beautiful on top of that too)."

Nontobeko Mcusyresponded:

"Whatever you say in your prayers I copy and paste."

Olwethu Langa commented:

"Blessed yhoo."

Source: Briefly News