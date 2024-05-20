A University of the Free State student shared on TikTok the savage response her lecturer sent her

The student complained about a test she wrote, and the educator did not take any excuses

Social media users in the young woman's comment section could not contain their laughter

A University of the Free State (UFS) student shared a screenshot of her lecturer's savage response to one of the emails she sent to him.

Source: UGC

A University of the Free State (UFS) student shared a screenshot of her lecturer's savage response to one of the emails she sent to him.

Siphokazi Nxumalo, who uses the handle @c_phoh on TikTok, shared a post on the popular social media platform showing her online interaction with the educator.

In the email, Siphokazi greets the professor and states that the last few questions on a test puzzled her.

She continues in the email:

"I followed the steps and everything but still got those questions wrong. I think there might be something wrong with the system because those are not my marks. I hope I can get clarity in your response."

The next day, the student received a response with some sass.

The lecturer replied:

"Good day, Siphokazi. The answers you chose were incorrect. The system is perfectly fine, and those ARE YOUR MARKS. Please attend tutorial sessions or study the chapter before writing the test."

Take a look at the TikTok post below:

The student shared a screenshot of her conversation with her professor. Image: @c_phoh

Source: TikTok

Student's post has the internet roaring with laughter

People were in stitches in Siphokazi's comment section after reading what the professor had to say.

@user4905387269574, who also attends the university, wrote:

"UFS lecturers are like that. Mine once told me to come to his office because I was arguing with him via email."

Finding humour in Siphokazi's post, @leey_ratow commented:

"I've never laughed like this."

Another student, @simphiwe_kim, commented:

"This reminds me of one psychology lecturer at UFS. He stressed me out."

