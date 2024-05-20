One young lady took to social media to showcase how a zebra kicked her, and the video went viral

The TikTok clip captured the attention of many people online, gathering many views, likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the footage as they rushed to the comments section with laughter, while others cracked jokes

A hilarious video of a woman being kicked by a zebra at a game park left many people in Mzansi amused.

A South African lady being kicked by a Zebra in a TikTok amused many people in Mzansi. Image: @suze_babyy

Source: TikTok

A zebra amused SA by kicking a woman

The footage shared by @suze_babyy on the video platforms shows a zebra kicking a young lady at the game park. The TikTok clip amused online users, leaving them in laughter. The video grabbed the attention of many people on social media, garnering over 173K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Taking to TikTok, @suze_babyy captioned her post saying:

"You know how they say you should never stand behind a horse? Zebras are just mini horses with stripes and WILL kick you tbf I didn't realise I was standing behind the zebra."

Watch the video below:

Peeps are in laughter

The video entertained social media users as they flooded the comments section to express their thoughts, while others poked fun at the woman, saying:

User shared:

"I don't think you realise how lucky you are. A proper zebra kick is no joke."

BroLitha added:

"It wasn't kicking her; just didn't want to be disturbed."

Portia Tlaka expressed:

"Girl, you're so lucky. That thing's kick could've done more harm. Stay away from it's backside."

Nqobile Mandisa cracked a joke, saying:

"It was a warning."

