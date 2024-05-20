A lady took to social media to showcase how she welcomes her brother, who buys the groceries in their home

The TikTok video captured the attention of many people, generating over 1.2 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users reacted to the footage as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages

A woman in Mzansi amused many with how she welcomed her brother home, and peeps were in stitches.

A lady welcomed her brother who buys groceries in a TikTok video. Image: @sibo_vena

Source: TikTok

Woman welcomes brother with food

The video shared by @sibo_vena on TikTok shows a lady welcoming her brother with food after his day at work. The woman revealed in her clip that he was the one who buys groceries in their household. The gentleman was too shy to reveal his face to the camera, so he put on his hood to cover himself while his sister laughed it off.

The clip was well received and became a viral hit, garnering over 1.2 million views and thousands of likes and comments, leaving many amused.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi was entertained by the video

Many people loved the clip as they rushed to the comments section to shower them with heartfelt messages.

BigManQiniso said:

"Even if he doesn't buy groceries or is unemployed, always treat him like this; God will bless you."

Mandisa expressed:

"Wrong way to welcome him..at least let him get time to sit and relax, then serve."

Katleho_B advised the woman, saying:

"Please don’t hate his partner once he starts dating to marry y’all have an amazing relationship."

Joycemotswai added:

"He deserves to be served at the gate for his hard work."

Somahashe was amused:

"The haibo killed me."

Source: Briefly News