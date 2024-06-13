A lady took to social media to showcase how she and her bestie were spending time with one another after they each got dumped

In the clip, the hun revealed that her friendship with her male friend led to them being dumped

Mzansi netizens reacted to the stunner's footage as they rushed to the comments sections to express their thoughts

One lady in Mpumalanga province showed off how she and her male besties were bonding after they each got dumped by their significant other.

Woman spends time with male bestie after she got dumped over their friendship in video

TikTok user @olivera_ledox revealed to her viewers that her partner broke up with her due to her friendship with her male bestie. The young lady shared footage of a car stuck in traffic and was in the vehicle with her best friend.

@olivera_ledox said in her clip that she and her male bestie were "bonding," which stunned many people online and sparked a huge debate among netizens.

Within three days of its publication, the clip had gathered over 922K views and thousands of likes and comments on the video platform.

Take a look at the clip below:

SA reacts to the lady's revelation

Many people were stunned by the woman's revelation as they flocked to the comments section expressing their thoughts while others shared their experiences, saying:

Babygirl27 shared:

"I got dumped by my male bestie because I rejected his marriage proposal."

User Mamello_D'mams added:

"I am expecting my male bestie son cos my relationship ended because of our friendship getting married this December."

Meliez4 replied:

"l got engaged today."

"Just get married."

Tracy expressed:

"You deserve each other."

