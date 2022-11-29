A woman reached out to the people of SA to help a mother and her disabled princess

Twitter user @niqita11 shared that the mom carries her daughter on her back for over five km a day and needs relief

The people of Mzansi quickly came together to offer help where they could, even if it was even just a kind message

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

If there is one thing about the people of Mzansi that will always warm hearts, it is their ability to come together in a time of need. A single mother is carrying her disabled daughter, covering five km daily, and one woman calls out for help.

Twitter user @niqita11 called upon the people of Mzansi to help a mother in need and her beautiful baby girl. Image: Twitter / @niqita11

Source: Twitter

While the South African government offers child grants and assistance for those with disabilities, it is never enough, nor does it come quickly enough.

Twitter user @niqita11 took it upon herself to reach out for help for this struggling mother. Having spoken to the mom and gotten permission, she shared pictures of the precious princess and her heart-breaking story.

As the girl cannot work and has no other careers, and they do not have a car, mom has to carry her for over five km every day. The women asked Mzansi to come together and help this woman with anything they could.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Morning fam♥️

Samke is a single mom to this beautiful angel. She is really struggling and has to carry her child +- 5km daily on her back as the baby is blind, deaf, can’t talk, walk or do anything. If anyone can please help with a stroller and some clothing or food items.”

The people of Mzansi come together to help where they can

Seeing this beautiful baby had many shedding tears. Knowing the struggles both she and her mother face on the daily had many hearts breaking. People flooded the comments, extending love and support.

Take a look:

@seanrammalo said:

“I have a wheelchair those kind that she can seat on and rest or even eat and even take her for walks. I am based in Limpopo Tzaneen side. I don’t know how I will transport it to her since she is far from me.”

@MathathoKarabo said:

“Why don’t we try finding her a wheelchair? Or donate for it? They are for sale at Dischem . Please ask her for banking details”

@Mathabi_Monar said:

“She must please go to her nearest clinic for a referral letter to the OT Department at her local hospital so they can order a buggy/wheelchair for her child ”

@Neo11497961 said:

“Where is she based, I have a stroller which belonged to my now nine-year-old. How can I get it to her?”

@SBU14776244 said:

“Hello. How can I help, where should I send the clothes or the stroller for the baby?”

Meet the Mzansi mother who carries disabled daughter in a plastic basin

In related news, Briefly News reported that life is a challenge for 13-year-old Yamkela Mafiyane from Ziphunzana near Mthatha. Her life is not the same as other kids' her age. At 13 years old she still does not know the joys of playing with other children in the park or outside at all.

Buyiswa told Briefly News that since birth, life has been a struggle for the teen. Yamkela needs special attention because she is unable to move around on her own due to her disability.

Her lower limbs and joints are misshapen and very weak and both her knees are twisted at bad angles. She lives a lonely life at home as a result.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News