Hazel Mahazzard marked 12 months since she decided to abstain from any form of sexual activity

The DJ celebrated with a cake and photoshoot, and received messages of encouragement from supporters

However, some netizens were curious about Hazel's decision and what led to it

Hazel Mahazzard marked 12 months of abstinence with a photoshoot. Images: mahazzad

Source: Instagram

In 2023, Hazel Mahazzard made a decision to abstain from any form of sexual activity and recently celebrated a year! The beloved disc jockey shared the news online, complete with a sweet photoshoot to mark the milestone.

Hazel Mahazzard marks a year of abstinence

Media personality, Hazel Mahazzard, celebrated a personal goal after reaching an impressive milestone in her life.

The DJ shared that she has been abstaining from any form of sexual activity, and marked May 2024 as the month she clocks a year without tlof tlof!

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Hazel posted the news along with videos from a photoshoot celebrating the milestone and the best decision she ever made for herself.

Not only that, but Hazel also got a "niks mapha" (no sharing) cake for the momentous occasion - we see what you did there!

"May 2024 marks 12 months since I decided to abstain from any form of sexual activity, and honestly, it's one of the best decisions I’ve made for myself. I highly recommend this, love and light."

Mzansi reacts to Hazel Mahazzard's post

Netizens were impressed and praised Hazel for reaching such a huge milestone:

Simphiweyinkoc_ said:

"It’s been two years on my side; I’m even gaining weight! Boys are not good for us."

mr_shimmy congratulated Hazel:

"Congratulations, chomie! It takes great discipline to abstain."

Bill_Bragga cheered Hazel on:

"Then there’s me at 33 and still a virgin. We are doing amazing, girl. Celibacy is the way, guys. Abstain."

Meanwhile, some netizens were curious about what led to Hazel's decision, and some raised her alleged affair with Prince Kaybee:

_shwabade_ asked:

"How much were you having that you even decided to have a photoshoot to celebrate your celibacy?"

MondliBrianZum1 said:

"She made headlines with KB; now she's taking leave."

Thendo_rsa wrote:

"Prince Kaybee would be very happy."

Cassper Nyovest encourages safe sexual activity

