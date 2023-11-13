Dineo Ranaka shared a heartwarming encounter with a fellow, DJ Hazel, who saved her from embarrassment

Ranaka thanked Hazel on Instagram and mentioned how she had left her USB at home during a recent gig

The podcaster mentioned how important it is for women to be of help to one another, and also advised people to ask for help

Dineo Ranaka advised people always to seek help, saying they will receive it. Image: @dineoranaka, @hazelonig

Source: Instagram

Radio personality Dineo Ranaka opened up about how an almost embarrassing blunder at a gig, turned into a heartwarming occurrence between her and a female DJ, Hazel.

Dineo reflects on humbling experience

A popular female DJ, Hazel, was of great help to Dineo Ranaka. The BET Network podcaster mentioned how she was booked to MC and DJ at a gig by Truelove's All A Woman Needs event.

She mentioned how she had forgotten her USB. But with the help of Hazel who gave her a USB, she was able to play at the event.

"I had retired my USBs and took them out of my DJ bag, and placed them in a safe place at home. I took my DJ bag to the booking but ZERO USBs," Ranaka exclaimed.

"I then realised that there is no USB. Stress out, I asked fellow DJ, @hazelonig if I could use her USBs, and she let me. I have not been so humbled in a while!"

Ranaka thanks Hazel for the help

Dineo Ranaka then reached out to Hazel and gave her a shout out on her post. She mentioned how important it is to always ask for help if you need it most. She also mentions of the importance of women to be of help to one another.

"Moral of the story. Trust your humility and ask for help. Help is always willing to help, ONLY if it is truly needed. Also, women really do support each other. THANK YOU HAZEL!"

Hazel lauds Dineo

Responding to Dineo's sweet message, Hazel said Dineo did a great job in hiding the fact that she was not using her own USB.

"If ska jumpisa was a person it would be you Dineo, you carried that set so beautifully and got us all on our feet, nobody would’ve guessed what happened backstage."

Hazel then encouraged Dineo to return to the decks because she is very good.

"You’re a G because my folders and USBs are such a mess please come back to the game, you belong behind the decks. I wish you well, my sister particularly on your coming project. Thank you so much for embracing me the way you did, I genuinely felt loved and acknowledged by you yesterday, something I don’t get in this industry. You’re energy, oh my goodness. Bless you."

Watch Dineo's performance below:

Dineo Ranaka to host Sip & Talk

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dineo Ranaka will be returning to TV screens with a new show.

She will be joining the Mzansi Magic family on a programme called Sip & Talk.

Her new gig, unfortunately, failed to score top marks, with netizens saying the show was recycled.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News