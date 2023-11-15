Rapper Nadia Nakai still mourns the death of her lover Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes

The star wrote a tweet on X recently that she suffered a mini heart attack when she almost lost the late rapper's cross necklace

The rapper's fans said that this could mean something and should seek spiritual help

Nadia Nakai said she suffered a mini heart attack. Image: @nadianakai, @akaworldwide

It's been nine months since the SupaMega was killed in a drive-by shoot-out in Durban, and Nadia Nakai is still mourning her lover. The star recently shared that she almost lost one valuable piece that AKA left behind.

Nadia Nakai said she suffered a mini heart attack

Not so long ago, Nadia Nakai got emotional when she opened up during an interview with L-Tido on his podcast about what she was doing when she received the news that the SupaMega was shot.

Recently, the star opened up to her fans on Twitter, telling them how she suffered from a mini heart attack. Nadia wrote a tweet explaining how she almost lost the slain rapper's cross necklace. She said:

"My cross fell off my necklace today… thank God I didn’t lose it! I still had a little heart attack tho… like WHAAAT???"

Spiritualists Gogo Skhotheni and Mkhulu Danny Mdluli shared their view

Briefly News contacted spiritual experts Danny Mdluli and Gogo Skhotheni regarding the incident, as some of the fans thought this had to do with the spiritual world.

Gogo Skhotheni said:

"From a spiritual side, jewellery has a lot of meaning and is worn for specific reasons. The necklace which Nadia was wearing was AKAs, and it had a cross on it. People normally wear cross chains for protection, so we can say that the chain has served its purposes In giving the protection it was meant to give."

Mkhulu Danny Mdluli also mentioned:

"People wear jewellery for various reasons, be it for protection or being shown by your guardian angels or your ancestors. In the instance where jewellery breaks - be it beads, sterling silver or gold chains or even a kautuka - the reason why it was worn in the first place will indicate why it may have broken. In the instance of Nadia Nakai, since the necklace sits close to the heart, it could mean freedom, liberation or a broken connection to the owner of the jewellery. Still, in the same breath, it could symbolise that jewellery has survived its purpose."

Nadia Nakai remembers AKA 4 months after he was killed

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dangerous rapper Nadia Nakai took to Twitter to rapper her slain boyfriend, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, as she continues to mourn his passing.

Four months ago, AKA was shot and killed outside a restaurant in Durban alongside close friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, according to The Guardian.

