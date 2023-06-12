Rapper Nadia Nakai mourned the passing of her boyfriend, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, who was shot and killed alongside his close friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane

Fans from around the world continued to grieve the loss of AKA, offering their condolences and support to Nakai on Twitter

One commenter expressed the ongoing pain of losing a close friend, while another emphasised the need for justice in AKA's case

Nadia Nakai remembered AKA in an emotional tweet, drawing comfort from fans. Images: @akaworldwide @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Dangerous rapper Nadia Nakai took to Twitter to rapper her slain boyfriend, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, as she continues to mourn his passing.

Nadia Nakai remembered Kiernan "AKA" Forbes in a short tweet

Four months ago AKA was shot and killed outside a restaurant in Durban alongside close friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, according to The Guardian.

Since then, fans across the globe have continued to grieve the slain muso.

Nakai shared a short tweet in remembrance of Supa Mega, saying:

"4 Months… "

Mzansi comforted the rapper while some fans called for justice for Supa Mega

The comment section was filled with comforting messages and tribute to the late star.

@NkatekoRhangan tweeted:

"Love and light Nadia ❤️"

@BoityBell tweeted:

"May the sweet spirit of strength & comfort whisper through your life with guidance & Grace. Get well dear."

@lala35731989 said:

"I also recently lost a close friend of mine and death shame I don't think we can ever heal from it and I'm not ok my heart "

@thereallazi_ said:

"Sorry Bragga!!! The pain seems to get worse with time #JusticeForAKA"

@va_happ tweeted:

"With no justice well what can one say welcome to Satafrika the Mafia state run by the ANC"

Source: Briefly News