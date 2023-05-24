Bonang Matheba and Nadia Nakai have gone viral after a hilarious clip of them made the rounds online

The B'Dazzled star looked "drunk" in the trending video, and the Dangerous hitmaker tried to hold her from falling

South African people found Bonang and Nadia's old clip amusing, and they shared funny comments

Bonang Matheba and Nadia Nakai's old video at the House of BNG launch has resurfaced. Image" @nadianakai and @bonang_M

Amid reports that Bonang Matheba and Nadia Nakai are feuding, numerous Mzansi fans reminded peeps of the fun friendship they had in the past.

Many internet users were in stitches as Twitter user @aCko___ shared a two-second old yet funny video of the Young, Famous & African stars.

The clip was shot during Bonang's House of BNG launch, and Matheba seemed intoxicated as Nadia, her bestie at the moment, tried to save her from falling.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Mzansi in stitches after seeing Nadia Nakai and Bonang Matheba's video

The video brought back a flood of memories for those who had observed Nadia and Bonang's past friendship. Netizens still found the video hilarious and chose it as their favourite moment from the reality stars' "dead" friendship.

@HlatshwayoLisa_ said:

"I don't know why, but this video is dusting me."

@xiluvak shared:

"I need the full video."

@sna_ndlovu posted:

"Ayi ngoba, the internet never forgets."

@Thabane_Chamane replied:

"It never gets old."

@sooVogue_Moya commented:

"I’ve been laughing for the past hour now."

@Tboz_999 wrote:

"Iconic moment."

What happened to Bonang Matheba and Nadia Nakai's friendship?

According to ZAlebs, the former besties fell out when Nadia began dating AKA, Bonang's ex-boyfriend. The B'Dazzled star's two-year relationship with the assassinated rapper ended in 2017, and shortly after that, Nadia was spotted hanging out with him.

The news outlet added that Nadia previously stated in 2018 that Bonang's reaction to her relationship with AKA "hurt" her. In true Bonang style, she never addressed Nadia's claims and distanced herself from her.

In 2023, Nadia and Bonang's ruined friendship came to light again after starring in Young, Famous & African's Season 2. Mzansi shared their heated opinions about the pair's woes, claiming Bonang feels intimidated by Nadia.

Bonang Matheba and Nadia Nakai’s appearance on Young, Famous & African has Mzansi anticipating juicy drama

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba and Nadia Nakai appeared in the second Season of Young, Famous & African.

The hit reality TV show's trailer was released by Netflix SA, and Twitter was ablaze with gossip.

