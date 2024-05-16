Amapiano music producer DJ Maphorisa has introduced a new dance challenge during his set

The video clip of the dance called the Manzi Nte dance challenge, had groovists convinced that the dance was easy

The Amapiano music genre has opened doors for many dance challenges since it was created, and this is just another one

DJ Maphorisa is not only a pioneer in the local music industry but also arguably a trendsetter. The star recently introduced a new dance called the Manzi Nte dance challenge.

DJ Maphorisa has introduced a new dance challenge called ’Manzi Nte’, and music lovers are eager to try it out. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

New amapiano dance challenge introduced

The Amapiano music genre has paved the way for numerous talented individuals who produce, sing, or create new dances. One of those was DJ Maphorisa, who was already a known figure in the industry. However, his popularity shot up the roof with the genre.

Now, the star is setting trends with dance challenges, the most recent of which is the Manzi Nte dance challenge.

In a video clip shared by @ayanda_yandiey_, Phori can be seen dancing with other people.

"Manzi Nte. A dance challenge we can all do."

Groovists convinced they'll nail the challenge

Partygoers are convinced that the dance is easy, but some question their dancing abilities.

@sethabeHendry:

"Wait until they try it and still do it wrong."

@phveektordrayne:

"Please, don't let Nigerians on TikTok see this."

@Nka_P_Mnomiyaa:

"I think I can do this one, it looks very easy. I mean, you have to dance like you are trying to put a baby to sleep."

@Nkulunkulukazi:

"Looks easy, but my body will refuse to cooperate."

@shiluvankuna:

"I'll definitely join this one."

@ThAbokM:

"Finally, a dance I can partake in."

@Patrick_GOW:

"Finally, we can all dance, but I know some Tik-Tokkers about to mess this up."

DJ Maphorisa and other celebs accused of being gatekeepers

In a previous report from Briefly News, some industry top dogs have gotten their fair share of hate from other stars for being alleged gatekeepers.

DJ Maphorisa, accused of gatekeeping Amapiano, and Connie Ferguson, accused of exploiting actors, are among the celebs who have been catching flames. Regarding her music royalties, TK Nciza and DJ Sbu were under the late Zahara's radar.

