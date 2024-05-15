Tshwala Bam is poised to become the biggest amapiano song to date as long as the numbers continue to increase

The hit song has reportedly garnered over 100 million streams and 11.5 billion TikTok views since it was released

The upbeat amapiano song was created by talented music producers TitoM and Yuppe, and they feature S.N.E & EeQue

The debate on which amapiano song is the biggest might be coming to a conclusion. Tshwala Bam is not only making waves in the streets of Mzansi, but the song is also generating massive numbers on music and video streaming platforms.

‘Tshwala Bam’ has acquired over 100m Streams on streaming platforms and billions of views on TikTok. Image: @official.tito_m and @yuppeyeager.

Source: Instagram

Amapiano song Tshwala Bam is the biggest one currently

The title of the biggest Amapiano song at the moment goes to Tshwala Bam. The numbers keep rolling in as the world dances to the upbeat song and shake their shoulders rhythmically.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that the song is poised to become the biggest in the genre because they have garnered pretty impressive numbers.

The hit song has acquired 100 million streams and has over 11.5 billion TikTok views since it was released in February 2024.

"The track has dominated global charts, including reaching #9 on Global Shazam charts and claiming top spots on Spotify Viral charts in multiple countries. Moreover, Tshwala Bam marks a significant milestone as the first South African song in three years to hit #1 on Apple Music in Nigeria without a Nigerian artist feature. The song is fast approaching, being the biggest amapiano single to be released to date."

Tshwala Bam has Mzansi talking

The creators of the song TitoM and Yuppe, which features S.N.E & EeQue, have the social media streets abuzz.

@Nas_Kryptonite:

"This ain't even the track they were dancing to, but alright."

@Ltd_Pty_:

"They did it without Phori."

@NthabiiPhiri

"Thanks to the 3 boys shem yaz. They deserve recognition."

@hybenator:

"Do they share the royalties to the 3 guys dancing? Because it’s as if they are the ones that put the song on the map?"

Burna Boys' verse on Tshwala Bam remix angers Amapiano fans

In a previous report from Briefly News, Burna Boy's verse on the Tshwala Bam remix has received lukewarm responses.

Mzansi peeps do not like the remix. They feel the song is doing fine on its own. Others questioned Burna Boy's eagerness to jump on massive South African songs.

