Kelly Rowland recently tried her hand at the viral Tshwala Bam dance challenge

The former Destiny's Child member and her crew dropped some cool moves to the song and gave the dance a nice twist

Fans raved over Kelly's dance moves, while South Africans gloated about how influential the country is

Kelly Rowland and her crew gave the 'Tshwala Bam' dance a cool twist. Images: kellyrowland

Not Kelly Rowland hitting the Tshwala Bam dance! The viral challenge became one of the most popular dances the country has ever witnessed, all thanks to those three boys!

Kelly Rowland joins Tshwala Bam dance challenge

Our fave, Kelly Rowland, may have been a little late to the party, but she didn't forget to bring the heat when she jumped on the Tshwala Bam dance trend.

The dance challenge took off at the top of 2024 and became a viral hit not just in South Ah, but all over the world.

Not only did the song top local and international music charts, but it also won the producers, TitoM and Yuppe awards at the Metro FM Music Awards for the Best Viral Challenge.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Kelly joined the challenge with her crew while flaunting her blonde bob.

The video opens with the gang dancing to Kelly and Ayra Starr's Bloody Samaritan (Remix), later transitioning to Tshwala Bam and then Tyler ICU's Mnike.

Like Jason Derulo and the Les Twins, Kelly's crew added a cool twist to the dance and incorporated other famous South African dance moves:

Peeps react to Kelly Rowland's Tshwala Bam dance

Netizens hyped Kelly on for nailing the viral dance challenge:

taynatavia showed love to Kelly:

"Destiny’s coolest child."

Tayodoww was stunned:

"How can she be eating that leg work like that?"

Ameghogho wrote:

"Kelly killed it."

Meanwhile, Mzansi bragged about how influential the country is:

MARUBINE said:

"There’s no country as influential as South Africa right now."

Mz_Prim wrote:

"I love the way Americans love Afrobeats and Amapiano."

Sello_1m cheered:

"Our moves have gone international!"

Jennifer Hudson learns Tshwala Bam dance

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jennifer Hudson learning the viral Tshwala Bam dance.

The singer had a young boy teach her the moves on her talk show, and she learned them in an instant.

