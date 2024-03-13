Global site navigation

Jason Derulo Nails Viral ‘Tshwala Bami’ TikTok Challenge With Beyoncé’s Dancers, the Les Twins
by  Moroba Moroeng
  • Jason Derulo couldn't resist the Tshwala Bami dance challenge and tried it out with Beyoncé's dancers, the Les Twins
  • The dancer/ singer nailed his attempt at the viral TikTok dance and left many South Africans impressed
  • Mzansi is beaming with pride at the amount of influence the country has across the globe

Jason Derulo and the Les Twins joined the 'Tshwala Bami' challenge
Jason Derulo and the Les Twins impressed Mzansi with their version of the 'Tshwala Bami' dance. Image: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
Source: Getty Images

The Tshwala Bami challenge has reached Jason Derulo, and he decided to try it out. The Whatcha Say singer tagged Beyoncé's famous dancers, the Les Twins, for the viral challenge and impressed many South Africans.

Jason Derulo joins Tshwala Bami challenge

It appears that the Tshwala Bami TikTok challenge is far from finished and recently got a worthy submission.

Jason Derulo jumped into the popular trend, and Beyoncé's popular twin dancers, the Les Twins, tagged along.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Talk Dirty hitmaker and the Les Twins did an impressive remake of the viral dance while adding their unique spin to it:

Mzansi reacts to Jason Derulo and the Les Twins

South Africans are geeking over the fact that a viral South African dance is making waves across the globe.

Despite the likes of Robot Boii being competition, Mzansi agreed that Jason and the twins' attempt was a worthy contender:

South African dancer, Robot Boii cheered:

"South Africa, we up!"

bridgetmasinga said:

"We approve!"

nolwazishange showed love to Mzansi:

"South Ah, my baby."

loveydire was stunned:

"I can't believe he's dancing to a South African song."

TheTitanBaddie was impressed:

"The best attempt I've seen from a non-South African."

Makvo_Khavo posted:

"South Africa is currently the most influential country in the world when it comes to dance and music."

Simz Ngema attempts Tshwala Bami challenge

In more dance updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Simz Ngema's attempt at the viral Tshwala Bami dance challenge.

The singer/ actress received mixed reactions to her dance moves, with some saying that she should not have bothered:

NtombikayiseBa6 said:

"She shouldn’t have posted this. She should rather dance by herself next time when there aren't any people around."

Source: Briefly News

