Jason Derulo couldn't resist the Tshwala Bami dance challenge and tried it out with Beyoncé's dancers, the Les Twins

The dancer/ singer nailed his attempt at the viral TikTok dance and left many South Africans impressed

Mzansi is beaming with pride at the amount of influence the country has across the globe

Jason Derulo and the Les Twins impressed Mzansi with their version of the 'Tshwala Bami' dance. Image: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

The Tshwala Bami challenge has reached Jason Derulo, and he decided to try it out. The Whatcha Say singer tagged Beyoncé's famous dancers, the Les Twins, for the viral challenge and impressed many South Africans.

Jason Derulo joins Tshwala Bami challenge

It appears that the Tshwala Bami TikTok challenge is far from finished and recently got a worthy submission.

Jason Derulo jumped into the popular trend, and Beyoncé's popular twin dancers, the Les Twins, tagged along.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Talk Dirty hitmaker and the Les Twins did an impressive remake of the viral dance while adding their unique spin to it:

Mzansi reacts to Jason Derulo and the Les Twins

South Africans are geeking over the fact that a viral South African dance is making waves across the globe.

Despite the likes of Robot Boii being competition, Mzansi agreed that Jason and the twins' attempt was a worthy contender:

South African dancer, Robot Boii cheered:

"South Africa, we up!"

bridgetmasinga said:

"We approve!"

nolwazishange showed love to Mzansi:

"South Ah, my baby."

loveydire was stunned:

"I can't believe he's dancing to a South African song."

TheTitanBaddie was impressed:

"The best attempt I've seen from a non-South African."

Makvo_Khavo posted:

"South Africa is currently the most influential country in the world when it comes to dance and music."

