Simz Ngema recently joined the viral Tshwala Bami dance

The actress/ singer couldn't resist the TikTok challenge and tried to emulate the moves

However, it seems Simz didn't hit the mark with her dance moves and was trolled by netizens

Simz Ngema failed to impress Mzansi with her 'Tshwala Bami' dance moves. Images: simzngema

Source: Instagram

Simz Ngema tried out the Tshwala Bami challenge. The singer is the latest celeb to join the viral TikTok challenge and left Mzansi to decide whether she got it right or not.

Simz Ngema joins viral TikTok challenge

Our girl, Simz Ngema, didn't waste an opportunity to try out the viral Tshwala Bami TikTok challenge.

Having gone viral from the original post, the Tshwala Bami challenge quickly took a life of its own, with dancers outside of South Africa soon joining in to try and emulate the creators' moves.

The Idliso singer posted her entry on her TikTok page, dancing enthusiastically to the viral track while attempting to recreate the original dancers' moves:

The challenge has seen many other netizens attempt to recreate the dance moves. Previously, Bontle Modiselle and Robot Boii impressed fans with their entry to the point where netizens accused them of cheating.

Mzansi weighs in on Simz Ngema's dance moves

Netizens aren't at all impressed with Simz's moves, saying she shouldn't have bothered and dragged the singer over her failed attempt:

LwazmeroDlams said:

"This challenge is getting out of hand."

VhonieMula wrote:

"Mxm. At least she's beautiful."

sir_ntshikazi posted:

"She needs to delete that video because what is that dance?"

DADA_DADA15 responded:

"If you're over 25, please leave the challenge alone."

NtombikayiseBa6 advised:

"She shouldn’t have posted this. She should rather dance by herself when people aren't around."

ntulithabi94 asked:

"What did she say when you guys stopped her?"

Andile Mpisane and MaMkhize join Tshwala Bami challenge

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Andile Mpisane and his mom, Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, trying the Tshwala Bami dance.

The reality TV stars received some mixed reactions from netizens, where some admired their sweet relationship while others mocked them:

Iconic_Cure said:

"Wow, there's no talent at all there."

Nokulun66188298 wrote:

"The only people hating are the ones who could never do this with their parents."

Source: Briefly News