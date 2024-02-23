Bontle Modiselle and Robot Boii recently hopped onto the Tshwala Bami challenge on TikTok

The dancers left Mzansi stunned with their impressed version of the dance

Mzansi showed love to Bontle and Robot, saying they're among the best dancers in the challenge

Bontle Modiselle hopped on the 'Tshwala Bami' dance challenge with Robot Boii. Images: bontle.modiselle, robot_boii

Source: Instagram

Coming from seeing Lil Wayne perform in America, Bontle Modiselle-Moloi jumped onto the popular Tshwala Bami TikTok challenge with Robot Boii. The dancers hit the ball out of the park with their dance moves, with Mzansi dubbing them one of the best performers in the challenge.

Bontle Modiselle and Robot Boii join TikTok challenge

The Tshwala Bami dance challenge has a new entry, and netizens think Bontle Modiselle-Moloi and Robot Boii took the top spot.

After her stellar entry with the Water dance challenge, Bontle recruited Robot for the current viral challenge and completely smashed it!

The mother of one led the dance, and Robot soon jumped in and was perfectly in sync with the choreographer:

"I know we’ve agreed as a nation to leave #Tshwalabami to the three original boys, mara I just had to."

Mzansi weighs in on Bontle and Robot's dance

Netizens showed love to Bontle and Robot Boii's Tshwala Bami submission, impressed with their slick moves:

Robot Boii flexed:

"No heads up, but still killed!"

South African broadcaster, Melz Bala declared:

"Now we have eight people who can do it!"

6lingg was impressed:

"You’re so cool!"

Sphe____ declared:

"She’s the only one I see that she nailed it."

DennisLanga6 wrote:

"As soon as you said Bontle accepted the challenge, I didn't even need to watch; I knew she was going to kill it."

nolitha_doll gushed over Bontle:

"She is so disgustingly cool to me, it’s actually sickening and needs to be studied."

ItsManthaKay_2U was impressed by Robot Boii:

"Okay, but can we just talk about how Robot Boii never misses a beat?"

E_Thokozile said:

"Robot Boii! There is no dance that will dribble him. You can forget it, the way he joined effortlessly!"

