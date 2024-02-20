Dancer Bontle Modiselle shared how excited she was to watch Lil Wayne live in America

The video of the star capturing her moment during the American rapper's live performance was shared by the news and gossip page MDNews on X

Rapper Lil Wayne was performing on stage during the NBA Africa All Stars 2024

Bontle Modiselle watched rapper Lil Wayne performing live. Image: @liltunechi, @bontlemodiselle

Source: Instagram

South African popular dancer and media personality Bontle Modiselle trended on social media after a video of her watching one of her favourite American rappers live circulated on social media.

Bontle watches Lil Wayne performing live

Rapper Priddy Ugly's wife, Bontle Modiselle, made headlines once again online after she set the bar high with her Water dance challenge on Instagram.

The star recently shared a story on her Instagram page about her watching famous US rapper Lil Wayne performing live on stage at the NBA Africa All Stars 2024. The video was then reposted on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews and captioned:

"Bontle Modiselle watching Lil Wayne performing live in the US..."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Bontle's video

After the video was posted on social media, netizens decided to leave their comments regarding the star's clip. Read some of the reactions below:

@Davidzaga_ said:

"She paid $1000 just to see Wheezy, she is rich!"

@Sandiso__N shared:

"While our brother Pretty Ugly is at home baby sitting...cause he ain't getting any bookings to keep him busy."

@KelzCoWork wrote:

"They try by all means to fit into the USA flow."

@kelow_C responded:

"Lol you have money mos."

@Lethabo4991 replied:

"Wish I was there."

@Hyperloll4 commented:

"Lil wayne is some real GOAT man."

Bontle thanks husband for cleaning her father's grave

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bontle Modiselle Bontle shared how Priddy Ugly has become the man in her family since her father passed away. She opened up about how Priddy buys her mom flowers and even takes some to her late father's grave.

Bontle Modiselle also opened up about how Priddy Ugly would visit her father's grave and even talk to him.

