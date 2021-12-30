Vin Diesel is one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood. Although he has many impeccable works, most people, especially lovers of the Fast and Furious films, know him as Dominic Toretto. He has become the talk of the town because he keeps his love life off-grid, an aspect that has people wondering, is Vin Diesel gay? Find out in this read!

Diesel may be one of the A-listed actors in Hollywood, but he cannot evade the prying eyes of his fans. Like any other celebrity, they tend to be curious about his love life. Since this factor is not so forthcoming about his romantic relationships, many rumors have been developed over time about his sexuality. Is Vin Diesel gay? Join us as we explore facts about Vin Diesel's sexuality.

Vin Diesel's bio

Before we look at Vin Diesel's sexuality, let us first do a quick run-through of his biography. He was born on 18th July 1967 in Alameda County, California, as Mark Sinclair and is 54 years of age at the time of writing this article in 2022.

He has a fraternal twin brother named Paul, and the two were raised by their mother Delora and step-father Irving Vincent in New York City. Mark gained international fame following his role as Dominic Toretto in The Fast and the Furious franchise.

Is Vin Diesel gay?

Mark, better known as Dominic Toretto, has been ducking gay rumors for years. These rumors date back to 2002, when he starred in XXX. As always, fans always pry on the love life of each of their favorite actor.

Mark was no exception. Then fans noticed they had not spotted him with any female except a year earlier when he was romantically linked to Michelle Rodriguez. The rumors continued for years until he decided to stop them in 2006.

So, in an issue with the magazine Details via Towleroad, he revealed that his love life was no one's business. He added that he preferred dating in Europe, where he could easily go unnoticed. However, this was not enough to shut down the speculations.

In 2019, Slate Culture writer Jeffrey Bloomer revived the rumors after writing a column stating the actor has always been gay. He added that his reveal on dating in Europe was a statement to keep fans off his back.

Is Vin Diesel bisexual?

Diesel's sexuality also became a topic of question after the release of the fourth movie of the Fast and Furious franchise. In it, Gal Gadot, who would later be his love interest, asked him, "are you one of those boys who prefers cars to women?"

Dominic stares back and answers," I'm one of those boys who appreciates a fine body, regardless of the make." Most fans picked on this and could not help using it against him to question his sexuality.

So what is it? Is the actor Vin Diesel gay, or is he bisexual? And if so, who is Vin Diesel's boyfriend? Contrary to what most tabloid pages may make it seem like, this star identifies as straight.

There is no report claiming where Vin Diesel admits he is gay. Additionally, he seems not to star as gay characters to avoid fueling speculations about his sexual orientation. So, you will not find any of Vin Diesel's gay roles.

On top of that, he has revealed that he dates women, particularly in Europe, meaning he is straight. To further refute these rumors, Mark is married.

Who is Vin Diesel's wife?

Although he has bagged several acting gay roles, his sexual orientation is straight. He dated his Fast and the Furious co-star Michelle Rodriguez in 2001. However, things did not work out, and they called it quits.

He started dating Paloma Jimenez and has been married to her since 2007. They have three children together. Their firstborn, Hania Riley, was born in April 2008, Vincent Sinclair, born in 2010, and Pauline, their last born in March 2015.

Pauline is named after his Fast and Furious co-star Paul Walker, who died in November 2013 in a car accident.

Is Vin Diesel gay? He is not, and neither is he bisexual. In 2006 he revealed that he is straight and prefers dating women. He tied the knot to his wife, Paloma Jimenez, a year later. They have been blessed with three children, Hania, Vincent, and Pauline, who is named after his Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker.

