How do I check my NSFAS application status in 2022? Guide

Tertiary education in South Africa is relatively expensive for many people. Fortunately, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) provides financial assistance to qualified people who wish to pursue undergraduate programmes. Each year, the organisation receives numerous applications. Applicants have to check their NSFAS application status regularly to confirm whether they are successful.

Checking your NSFAS application status is important as it helps you to plan for higher studies in advance. The National Student Financial Aid Scheme receives thousands of applications each year and offers aid based on need and merit. This means that not all applicants get financial help.

How to check your NSFAS application status in 2022

Have you already submitted an application and wish to know how to check your NSFAS application status? Read on to discover the steps you should take to track it.

How to track your NSFAS application status

You can track your NSFAS application status online via the organisation's official website. The process is straightforward, and you can do it using your smartphone or computer. Below are the steps you should take.

On your internet-enabled device, visit the NSFAS student portal, commonly known as the MyNSFAS account.

Enter your NSFAS login details to access your account.

Once you are logged in, click on Track Funding Progress .

. Your NSFAS application status for 2022 will pop up.

The feedback that pops up should be one of the options below.

Application Submitted: This means that your application has been loaded into the organisation's system.

This means that your application has been loaded into the organisation's system. Filtering: This means that the system is checking if you are a returning applicant and the previous qualifications you have.

This means that the system is checking if you are a returning applicant and the previous qualifications you have. Validation: This means the organisation is ascertaining the information provided with third parties, i.e. Department of Home Affairs and SASSA.

This means the organisation is ascertaining the information provided with third parties, i.e. Department of Home Affairs and SASSA. Evaluation: The organisation is verifying all the details provided when submitting your application.

The organisation is verifying all the details provided when submitting your application. Funding Eligibility: The organisation is verifying information about your household's financial status as declared in the submitted forms.

The organisation is verifying information about your household's financial status as declared in the submitted forms. Awaiting Academic Results/Admission: The organisation is verifying your academic results and your university/ college admission status. This is done to ensure that you meet the requirements for funding.

The organisation is verifying your academic results and your university/ college admission status. This is done to ensure that you meet the requirements for funding. Awaiting Registration: The organisation is receiving data from your institution. This information is used to create a bursary agreement between the two parties.

The organisation is receiving data from your institution. This information is used to create a bursary agreement between the two parties. Signing Of Agreement: If you see this response, you need to sign your bursary agreement to allow the organisation to disburse your allowances.

If you see this response, you need to sign your bursary agreement to allow the organisation to disburse your allowances. Payments: Your allowances are in the process of being paid through your university/college or mobile wallet system.

Appeals

If you conduct an NSFAS application status check and discover you have been denied assistance, you can make an appeal. You should download and complete the appropriate supporting documentation and upload it with your appeal. This can be one of the ones listed below.

Contact details

If you feel that the information provided on the NSFAS website is not enough, you can reach the officials using the contact details below.

Email: info@nsfas.org.za

info@nsfas.org.za Telephone Number: 08000 67327

08000 67327 Facebook: @nsfas.org.za

Does the NSFAS cover registration fees?

Yes, once your application is approved, your registration fees will be covered. The shot also pays for tuition fees. You may also get money for personal care, accommodation, and transport.

Who qualifies for the funding?

You qualify for financial assistance if you are a South African citizen or a permanent resident who is already registered or planning to register to study at a public university or TVET college in the country. You should also meet one of the criteria below.

Be a SASSA grant recipient

Come from a household earning R350k or less per annum (combined income)

Be abled differently and from a household earning R600k or less per annum (combined income)

Be a student who started studying before 2018 and from a household earning R122k or less per annum.

What documents are needed when applying for funding?

The following supporting documents should be attached before submitting your application.

A copy of ID/ temporary ID issued by the Department of Home Affairs/ passport/ driver’s license

ID copies of parent/s, legal guardian/guardian or spouse for non-SASSA applicants

Proof of income (applicant and/ or parents/ legal guardian/ spouse for non-SASSA applicants should provide a copy of the latest payslip (not older than 3 months), UIF letter, appointment letter, or retrenchment letter.

Where do you apply for the funding?

You should make your NSFAS application via the official website. Once you visit the site, click the myNSFAS tab and follow the prompts to create an account.

Do I have to certify my supporting documents?

Document certification is no longer a requirement when submitting an application.

Can I apply again if my previous application was not approved?

Yes, you can apply again if the previous submission was not approved.

How do I know my NSFAS application status?

Learning how to track your NSFAS application status is important. You can do this by logging into your account and clicking the Track Funding Progress tab.

Can I apply without a smartphone?

You need an internet-enabled device to access the student portal. If you do not have a smartphone, you can use a computer. Even so, you must have a valid phone number and email address. It is best to use your number and email address.

How do I access the One Time Pin if I do not receive it?

If you do not receive the OTP, click the option to resent it on the site.

What do I do if I have forgotten my login details?

If you forgot your details, visit the portal, click forgot password and follow the prompts to reset your password.

Knowing your NSFAS application status is important as it helps you prepare yourself for university or college. If your submission is rejected, you can appeal in good time.

