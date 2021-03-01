SASSA payment dates 2022/2023: Complete social grants calendar

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is a part of the country’s Department of Social Development. It is mandated to provide social assistance to deserving groups such as the old, disabled, financially constrained, war veterans, and those caring for children. SASSA releases these grants every month. There was a recent change in the payment schedule to reflect the feedback received from the numerous beneficiaries. How is the SASSA payment dates 2022 calendar?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A closeup photo of the SASSSA card. Photo: @sassa10_za

Source: Instagram

Under the new payment scheme, old age grants will be paid first, followed by disability grants, and then by child support grants. When is the SASSA payment for this month? This is a common question among numerous social relief beneficiaries.

The SASSA payment dates 2022 calendar

the 2022/2023 SASSA payment schedule. Photo: legit.ng

Source: Original

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

What are the pension pay dates for 2022? Here is a look at the SASSA payments for the 2022 calendar.

The different SASSA grants

Here is a look at the different social assistance grants under SASSA.

R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant

The Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD Grant) is given to deserving special permit holders, asylum seekers, refugees, and South African citizens aged between a8 and 60 years. To qualify, they must meet certain requirements, including not receiving another grant and having insufficient means.

If you recently applied for the SRD, you can do a SASSA status check for r350 payment dates.

Disability grant

This is a social relief fund meant for people with disabilities. To qualify for the disability grant, one must meet all requirements and undergo a medical examination by a qualified medical officer. The officer will then report whether the applicant should receive the grant or not.

The SASSA disability grant payment dates follow the SASSA pension dates, often by a day. How much is a 2022 disability grant? The amount is currently R1,980 and is set to increase by R10 in October.

Old age grant

This one is meant for people aged 60 and above and who meet the government’s criteria for social relief. Besides the age requirement, applicants must be South African citizens, refugees, or permanent residents.

Under the new payment program, the SASSA old age grant payment date takes precedence over all other grant dates. The SASSA pension payout dates are on the first day of each month unless that falls on a weekend, where they will be the first Monday after the weekend.

Child support grant

The SASSA logo. Photo: @sassa10_za

Source: Twitter

The child support money is given to people raising children and having severe financial constraints. Here are the requirements to qualify for the grant.

Both the applicant and the child must reside in South Africa.

The applicant and spouse must meet the requirements of the means test.

The applicant must be the primary caregiver of the child/ children concerned.

The child/children must have been born after 31 December 1993.

The primary caregiver must be a South African citizen, permanent resident, or refugee.

How much is the child support grant in 2022? The current amount is R480 after a recent 4.3% increase by the government.

How are the SASSA grant dates determined?

The SASSA payments and SASSA dates are the mandates of the Department of Social Development. Major changes to these figures are dates are often communicated by the minister in charge of the docket.

Will the SASSA grant increase in 2022?

Yes. In February 2022, the country’s Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana announced increments to the SASSA grants. Here is a look at the changes.

The care dependency amount will increase from R1,890 to R1,980 (in April) and then R1,990 (in October).

The child support amount will increase from R460 to R480.

The disability amount will increase from R1,890 to R1,980 (in April) and then R1,990 (in October)

The foster care amount will increase from R1,050 to R1,070.

The old age amount will increase from R1,890 to R1,980 (in April) and then R1,990 (in October). For people older than 75 years, the amount will increase from R1,910 to R2,000 (in April) and then R2,010 (in October).

The war veterans amount will increase from R1,910 to R2,000 (in April) and then R2,010 (in October).

The SASSA payment dates 2022 calendar was released to the public at the beginning of the year. This makes it easy for the social relief beneficiaries to anticipate and plan for their money. In addition, the recent increment updated the funds by factoring in inflation rates.

READ ALSO: All South African emergency numbers you had better save

Briefly.co.za recently published an article containing all the South African emergency numbers one needs to have on their phone. While no one ever plans to find themselves in a crisis, occurrences such as fires, break-ins, medical emergencies, and earthquakes can happen at any time. This makes it necessary to have the right numbers to call for help.

South Africa has numerous emergency numbers, some meant for specific emergencies and others for general ones. Which are these essential numbers?

Source: Briefly News