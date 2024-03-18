How to open a The Fix account? A simple step-by-step guide

The Fix is one of the brands under the TFG Limited group, also known as the Foschini Group. The TFG Limited group is a retail brand that includes beloved companies such as The FIX, a clothing brand with competitive pricing. How can you open a The FIX account, and what are the benefits?

The FIX is a part of the Foschini group, also known as the TFG Limited group. Photo: Anastasiia Krivenok and Burak Karademir (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The FIX was founded in 2016 under the TFG Limited group. The retail brand caters to young women with clothing, accessories, and footwear. The FIX also offers clothing for men but is limited compared to the wide range of clothing for women available.

Opening a The FIX account helps you navigate various payment options to manage your finances better or buy items you had your eye on but did not have the money for. Here, we discuss how to open a The FIX account, check your application status, and contact details for further assistance if necessary.

What is a The FIX account/TFG money account?

The FIX falls under the TFG group, and the TFG money account is a blanket account that falls under every retailer that falls under the TFG group. The TFG money options include a TFG money account, a TFG money lay-by option, a TFG money MoreTyme account, and a TymeBank TFG money bank account.

The TFG money account helps you shop on the account and pay later for over 200 brands under the TFG group; the TFG money lay-by option is payment over three months with a ten percent deposit required; a TFG money MoreTyme account allows you to pay a third of the value on the day and pay over a period, and a TymeBank TFG money bank account is an account exclusively for Tymebank clients.

Benefits of a FIX account

Now that you know what a TFG money account means, what are the benefits of investing in one? You can shop until you drop at The FIX online or in-store through the money account, which acts as a credit card, enabling you to buy now and pay later.

This allows you to manage your money and budget for the immediate future. Askly reported that other benefits include access to exclusive TFG rewards, personalised vouchers, entry into competitions, and the ability to bill things, including airtime and data and airtime to your account.

The TFG account application process can be done online, through WhatsApp or in-store. Photo: bymuratdeniz

Source: Getty Images

How do you qualify for a TFG account?

There are specific requirements customers must meet before they can obtain a TFG account, but the requirements are minimal. TFG group's online shopping platform, Bash, states that the requirements are:

A valid SA ID or passport

Being 18 years old or older

Three month's proof of income (payslips or bank statements)

Potential cardholders are subject to terms and conditions and affordability requirements.

How do I open an account at The FIX?

The FIX account application process can take place in various ways. You can apply online, through WhatsApp, and in-store.

How can I apply for an online The FIX account?

You can obtain a digital The FIX account application form through this direct link to the application process, which gives you the steps you need to complete. These are the steps:

Fill out the personal details required.

Next, include your employment details.

Add your relevant banking details.

Include requested supporting documents (proof of income, bank statements, identity documents, and address verification.)

Select the 'submit' button.

Once you have applied for the account, you must visit your local branch within the specialised timeframe mentioned in the confirmation message. You need to bring a form of identification to receive your card.

The online application process only takes a few minutes, with only a few requirements needed. Photo: Oscar Wong

Source: Getty Images

Other ways to apply

Alternatively, you can visit their WhatsApp portal and follow the prompts. You can also see the following TFG stores: The FIX, Foschini, G-Star Raw, SneakerFactory, Markham, Exact, Fabiani, Relay Jeans, Jet, Granny Goose, SodaBloc, @home, Archive, Totalsports, Sportscene, Sterns, American Swiss, Hi, and RFO.

It is important to note that The FIX account application online process and WhatsApp applications are only eligible for South African residents. Foreign nationals may apply for an account at any TFG store.

How do I check my TFG balance?

Customers will receive a monthly statement in their inbox or through their cell phones. You can check the details of your account, including your balance, any due payments, and complete transaction history.

These details can be checked through Bash if your account is linked to your online profile. Alternatively, you can check this via WhatsApp on 0860 834 834, in-store, or through the above-mentioned WhatsApp portal.

How much is the TFG monthly service fee?

The TFG monthly service fee is the amount charged to customers for the administration costs to retain their accounts. According to TFG's money account terms and conditions page, the service fee is R4,450 monthly and may be subject to increase.

Once your application status has been confirmed, you will receive an SMS to collect your card in-store. Photo: Milorad Kravic

Source: Getty Images

How does the TFG account payment process work?

TFG’s The FIX account login process through their secure online portal is the first step to paying any outstanding fees. Once you have logged into your account, here are the simple steps:

Select the 'payments' or 'pay my bill' tab.

Enter your payment details, including the amount due and your preferred payment method (credit card/debit card).

Confirm the information given is correct and submit the details.

Log into your registered TFG Money Account using the steps mentioned above.

If you need further assistance regarding your account, you can contact 0860 037 755 (SA), or +27 21 938 7560 (non-SA). The customer service contact number is (0860 834 834 (SA) or +27 21 938 7096 (non-SA).

Making use of a The FIX account enables you to get your hands on some of the latest clothing and accessory trends without having to pay the full value immediately. This helps you better manage your finances and budget.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: The top 10 solar companies in South Africa in 2024

With South Africa's constant power cuts, many are turning to solar power as a solution. Briefly.co.za wrote about some of the country's most reliable solar companies for you to turn to for more consistent electricity.

What are the top 10 solar companies in South Africa in 2024? Read on for our top picks!

Source: Briefly News