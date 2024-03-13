The top 10 solar companies in South Africa in 2024

South Africa is a region that experiences abundant sunshine throughout the year. This presents an immense potential for solar energy utilization and a solution to the country’s energy crisis. Installing solar panels will reduce your carbon footprint and save you some money. This article highlights the top 10 solar companies in South Africa for your consideration.

In recent years, South Africans have experienced increased load shedding, prompting many to look for solar and backup power systems. This has, in turn, seen a flurry of suppliers enter the market with different propositions and services.

While there are myriad legitimate providers, some want to make a quick and easy back from desperate residents. It is, therefore, vital to conduct proper research before settling with a solar product supplier and installer.

Top 10 solar companies in South Africa

To make it easy for individuals and businesses to choose reliable suppliers of solar products in South Africa, we have thoroughly curated this list. Data from Green Energy Hub and WHC Solar significantly influenced this research.

No. Solar Company 1. ARTsolar 2. Sinetech 3. One Energy 4. Sunworx Solar 5. SolarAfrica 6. JUP Solutions 7. SegenSolar (Pty) Ltd 8. Voltex 9. Microcare 10. SunFire Solutions

1. ARTsolar

Address: Units 1, 10 and 11 New Germany Industrial Park, Gate 3, 124 Escom Rd, Pinetown, Durban, South Africa

Units 1, 10 and 11 New Germany Industrial Park, Gate 3, 124 Escom Rd, Pinetown, Durban, South Africa Year founded: 2010

2010 Certificates and Awards: REIPPP Licence

REIPPP Licence Phone: +27 31 100 1019/ +27 87 287 9649

+27 31 100 1019/ +27 87 287 9649 Email: sales@artsolar.net

sales@artsolar.net Website: artsolar.net

Owned by entrepreneurs Patrick Goss and Eshu Seevnarayan, ARTsolar is one of the best South African photovoltaic solar panel manufacturing companies.

The franchise gained notoriety due to its PV modules, which have an annual throughput of up to 300MW. ARTsolar promotes the South African economy and ensures their panels sync with the country's local climate and operational conditions.

2. Sinetech

Address: 245 Albert Amon Road, Millennium Business Park, Meadowdale, Germiston, South Africa

245 Albert Amon Road, Millennium Business Park, Meadowdale, Germiston, South Africa Year founded: 1995

1995 Certificates and Awards: Africa Energy Award (2016)

Africa Energy Award (2016) Phone: +27 (0) 11 886 7874

+27 (0) 11 886 7874 Email: shoponline@sinetech.co.za

shoponline@sinetech.co.za Website: sinetech.co.za

With over two decades in the industry, Sinetech ranks as one of the largest inverter distributors in the country.

The company boasts of a modern technological technique in their panels called Individual Module Management that allows the clients to monitor their solar array in case of malfunctioning. They have an active workshop in Randburg, Johannesburg.

3. One Energy

Address: Bella Street, Lakefield, 1501

Bella Street, Lakefield, 1501 Year founded: 2011

2011 Certificate and Awards: Best Renewable Energy Network (2020), Renewable Energy Network of the Year (2021)

Best Renewable Energy Network (2020), Renewable Energy Network of the Year (2021) Phone: 011 918 9891

011 918 9891 Email: gogreen@oneenergy.co.za

gogreen@oneenergy.co.za Website: oneenergy.co.za

One Energy Group is one of the largest renewable energy franchise networks in South Africa. The company had made over 13,500 successful installations by the end of 2022.

Some of their services include grid-tied solutions, off-grid systems, solar photovoltaic systems and batter-and-inverter setups. All its packages include complete installation, the COC and VAT.

4. Sunworx Solar

Address: 9th floor, Atrium on 5th Building, 5th Street, Sandton 2196, Johannesburg Gauteng, South Africa

9th floor, Atrium on 5th Building, 5th Street, Sandton 2196, Johannesburg Gauteng, South Africa Year founded: 2010

2010 Certificates and Awards: BEE Level 1 rating Accreditation, CIDB 7 EP Certification and Best Practices Award (2016)

BEE Level 1 rating Accreditation, CIDB 7 EP Certification and Best Practices Award (2016) Phone: +27 (0) 11 243 7343

+27 (0) 11 243 7343 Email: info@sunworxsolar.co.za

info@sunworxsolar.co.za Website: sunworxsolar.co.za

Sunworx Solar is one of South Africa’s leading suppliers of alternative green energy for homes and commercial step-ups.

The company is renowned for its credible warranties that include solar panels (25-year warranty), solar plant mounting structure (20-year warranty) and solar inverters (5-year warranty). Sunworx Solar has branches in several other parts of the world, including Australia.

5. SolarAfrica

Address: 49 Via Salara, Irene Corporate Corner, Centurion, 0133, South Africa

49 Via Salara, Irene Corporate Corner, Centurion, 0133, South Africa Year founded: 2011

2011 Certificates and Awards: African Solar Company of the Year Award (2021 and 2023)

African Solar Company of the Year Award (2021 and 2023) Phone: 0128814800

0128814800 Email: info@solarafrica.com

info@solarafrica.com Website: solarafrica.com

SolarAfrica is one of the top-notch renewable energy companies in South Africa. They offer battery storage, electricity trading, gas-to-power and biogas services to reduce business expenses.

The company has participated in over 156 energy projects, including a notable one with Ford Motor Company.

6. JUP Solutions

Address: 22 Clark Road, Escombe, Queensburgh 4093, South Africa

22 Clark Road, Escombe, Queensburgh 4093, South Africa Year founded: 2017

2017 Certificates and Awards: ISO Certification

ISO Certification Phone: 031 464 3110

031 464 3110 Email: admin@jups.co.za

admin@jups.co.za Website: jups.co.za

The merger between Jadac Power Support and Uninterrupted Power formed this company. JUP Solutions provides standby power and emergency solutions. They are one of the finest solar installation companies in South Africa, offering repair and maintenance services.

7. SegenSolar (Pty) Ltd

Address: Northlands Production Park, Hoogland, Unit 10B Epsom Ave, Northriding, Randburg, 2169, South Africa

Northlands Production Park, Hoogland, Unit 10B Epsom Ave, Northriding, Randburg, 2169, South Africa Year founded: 2005

2005 Certificates and Awards: Rheinland Product Safety Accreditation and Intersolar Award (2015)

Rheinland Product Safety Accreditation and Intersolar Award (2015) Phone: +27 (0) 11 08 52 600 / +27 (0) 87 80 20 52 663

+27 (0) 11 08 52 600 / +27 (0) 87 80 20 52 663 Email: info@segensolar.co.za

info@segensolar.co.za Website: segensolar.co.za

Launched in 2005, SegenSolar is one of the largest wholesale distributors of solar products in South Africa. The franchise offers 1,000 solar-related items and is known for its photovoltaic solutions.

As a client, you will have access to a personalized portal that allows you to browse products and place an order. SegenSolar competitive prices and dedicated technical team will make your purchase worth your while.

8. Voltex

Address: 1-2 Ashleigh Park, Garlick Crescent, Ballito, 4420, Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa

1-2 Ashleigh Park, Garlick Crescent, Ballito, 4420, Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa Year founded: 1964

1964 Certificates and Awards: Management Award (2016)

Management Award (2016) Phone: +27 32 946 3951

+27 32 946 3951 Email: info@voltex.co.za

info@voltex.co.za Website: voltex.co.za

This company was set up in 1965 and is one of the oldest solar product wholesalers in South Africa. Voltex has a vast distribution network in and around the country. The franchise is in charge of providing industrial lighting solutions.

9. Microcare

Address: 15 Swartkops Street, North End, Port Elizabeth, South Africa

15 Swartkops Street, North End, Port Elizabeth, South Africa Year founded: 1990

1990 Certificates and Awards: SAEE Certificate, Best Regional Reseller and Innovators Award

SAEE Certificate, Best Regional Reseller and Innovators Award Phone: 0414535761

0414535761 Email: sales@microcare.co.za

sales@microcare.co.za Website: microcare.co.za

With over three decades in active solar product supply, Microcare has supplied unique products to many businesses for a sustainable future.

This company offers commercial and residential solar-related services in South Africa. Some of their products include home inverters, solar regulators and battery monitors.

10. SunFire Solutions

Address: 18 Vardon Rd, Greenside, Randburg, 2034, South Africa

18 Vardon Rd, Greenside, Randburg, 2034, South Africa Year founded: 2004

2004 Contacts: 066 432 3278

066 432 3278 Email: info@sunfire.co.za

info@sunfire.co.za Website: sunfire.co.za

SunFire was founded in 2004 to promote solar cooking technology in South Africa. This company produces and supplies clean energy solar bags, solar cooking appliances, and wood-burning and fuel-efficient stoves. SunFire is also a leading solar product exporter, supplying its products to various parts of Africa.

What is the biggest solar company in South Africa?

Jereme Kent founded One Energy, South Africa’s largest and most successful solar energy franchise network. With more than a decade of experience in the industry, the company’s expertise and systems are tried and trusted.

What is the best brand of solar panels in South Africa?

JA Solar Panels was established in 2005 and has been a leading worldwide distributor of silicon wafers, solar modules and a complete range of PV systems. In 2018, the company distributed solar modules with a cumulative capacity of 35 GW to its 33,000 global clients.

Above are the top 10 solar companies in South Africa that help meet the country’s growing demand for solar-powered products. It is essential to consider factors like installation and maintenance costs, technical support and warranties when choosing your preferred provider.

