Top 15 best road construction companies in South Africa in 2023

Road construction is one of the most profitable sectors in South Africa. Building a new high-traffic road can cost up to R20 million per km. A single-carriageway can be built for about 45 days per km. Most big road construction companies in South Africa make hundreds of millions of Rands.

A man working o the road. Photo: pexels.com. @Tranmautritam

Source: UGC

Construction companies can deliver the best project for the least amount of money. They are committed to working within your budget while considering the overall value. Some of the best road construction companies in South Africa have clients within and outside the country.

Biggest road construction companies in South Africa

Construction companies in SA have extensive portfolios as proof of their vast experiences. Most of them are reputable and reliable across the continent. Check out this list of road construction companies in South Africa:

Road construction companies in Cape Town

Road construction companies in Cape Town understand various modern building and road designs. They also work closely with the architectures you recommend. They also complete projects on time with minimal unexpected costs.

1. WBHO Construction (Pty) Ltd

Roads intersect each other. Photo: pexels.com, @Aleksejs Bergmanis

Source: UGC

Address: WBHO House, Logan Way, Pinelands, 7405, Pinelands, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa

WBHO House, Logan Way, Pinelands, 7405, Pinelands, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa Tel: +27 11 321 7200

+27 11 321 7200 Fax: +27 11 887 4364

+27 11 887 4364 Email: wbhoho@wbho.co.za

wbhoho@wbho.co.za Website: www.wbho.co.za

WBHO (Pty) Ltd is South Africa’s top civil engineering company specializing in building construction, roads, and earthwork services. The company traces its origin to the early 1970s when Brian Holmes and John Wilson first named it Wilson-Holmes (Pty). Several mergers followed. For example, the one in 1983 gave it the name Wilson Bayly Holmes (Pty) Limited. The last merger happened in 1994 when it adopted the name WBHO.

2. Civils 2000 | Civil Engineering and Building Construction Specialists

Bulldozer working on roads. Photo: pexels.com, @Joseph Fuller

Source: UGC

Address: 2 Nexus Place Capricorn Drive Capricorn Park, Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7945, SA

2 Nexus Place Capricorn Drive Capricorn Park, Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7945, SA Tel: +27 21 713 0129

+27 21 713 0129 Email: info@civils2000.co.za

info@civils2000.co.za Website: www.civils2000.co.za

Civils 2000 delivers high-quality construction services across multiple disciplines. As a result, the company has an excellent reputation in the South African civil engineering and building construction sectors. Civils 2000's road surfacing division provides quality asphalting and surfacing solutions.

3. Amandla Construction

A power shovel working on the rocky ground near a mountain. Photo: @Paul Knut

Source: UGC

Address: 18 Ferrous St, Brackenfell, Cape Town, 7560, South Africa

18 Ferrous St, Brackenfell, Cape Town, 7560, South Africa Tel: 021 981 7070

021 981 7070 Email: info@amandlaconstruction.co.za

info@amandlaconstruction.co.za Website: www.amandlaconstruction.co.za

Amandla Construction has over 40 years of experience and a projects portfolio worth over R200 million. Graham Jones established the company in 1982. Amandla Construction experienced rapid growth in 2007, which transformed it into a leading B-BBEE company in SA.

Road construction companies in Pretoria

It is tiresome for a handful of people to manage the construction process from the planning, execution to the finishing stage. Road construction companies in Pretoria are one-stop service providers. They oversee a project from start to finish to save the clients from straining.

4. Superway Construction (Pty) Ltd

A grey concrete road near a forest. Photo: pexels.com, @Jonathan Aman

Source: UGC

Address: Willow Glen A.H, 102 Ouklipmuur Ave, Equestria, Pretoria, 0002, South Africa

Willow Glen A.H, 102 Ouklipmuur Ave, Equestria, Pretoria, 0002, South Africa Tel: +27 (0) 12 807-1680

+27 (0) 12 807-1680 Fax: +27 (0) 12 807-1682

+27 (0) 12 807-1682 Website: superway.co.za

Superway Construction Ltd was established in 1988. The company is a leader in the construction and maintenance industries. Superway Construction targets road, civil and building construction clients.

5. Black Jewel Tar Company

A concrete highway marked white. Photo: pexels.com, @Markus Spiske

Source: UGC

Address: 279 Behrens Street, Capital Park, South Africa, 0082, South Africa

279 Behrens Street, Capital Park, South Africa, 0082, South Africa Phone: 078 432 9519

078 432 9519 Website: blackjeweltar.business.site

The Black Jewel Tar Company is South Africa's leading tar company specializing in road construction, stormwater drainage, slurry seals, tar surfacing, pothole fixing, road marking, and more services. They work on tar driveways (industrial and domestic), parking areas (industrial and domestic), loading and off-loading bays, inter-urban roads, freeways, lightly trafficked roads, rural roads, etc.

6. Mamonyane Construction CC

A bulldozer working on the road. Photo: pexels.com, @Serg Alesenko

Source: UGC

Address: 217 Building Office 548, Van Erkom Pretorius St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002, South Africa

217 Building Office 548, Van Erkom Pretorius St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002, South Africa Tel: 012 771 7906

012 771 7906 Email: admin@mamonyaneconstruction.co.za / info@mamonyaneconstruction.co.za

admin@mamonyaneconstruction.co.za / info@mamonyaneconstruction.co.za Website: mamonyaneconstruction.co.za

Mamonyane is an established black-owned enterprise. The company provides turnkey construction management and property development solutions. Mamonyane Construction has served the South African government, Northam, and other notable clients.

Road construction companies in Durban

Road construction companies in Durban have many construction services, including helping clients obtain legal permits, hiring subcontractors, and conducting inspections. Some also build houses for residential and business purposes.

7. WK Construction

Cars using a road built on a rocky and hilly area. Photo: pexels.com, @Marcin Jozwiak

Source: UGC

Address: 21 Otto Volek Rd, Pinetown, Durban, 3610, South Africa

21 Otto Volek Rd, Pinetown, Durban, 3610, South Africa Tel: +27 11 206 2000 / +27 41 372 1728

+27 11 206 2000 / +27 41 372 1728 Fax: +27 11 206 2154 / +27 41 372 1732

+27 11 206 2154 / +27 41 372 1732 Website: www.wkc.co.za

The firm also deserves to be on the list of construction companies in South Africa as one of the largest building and engineering companies boasting over forty years of a distinguished track record. WK Construction has an excellent score in making township roads, public roads, earthworks, pipeline molding, crushing, screening operations, and public infrastructure developments.

8. Group Five

A car on the road. Photo: pexels.com, @Mike B

Source: UGC

Address: Vusi Mzimela Rd, Bellair, Durban, 4006, South Africa

Vusi Mzimela Rd, Bellair, Durban, 4006, South Africa Tel: 0800 0048 11

0800 0048 11 Fax: +27 (0) 86 206 3885

+27 (0) 86 206 3885 Email: groupfiveho@groupfive.co.za

groupfiveho@groupfive.co.za PO Box: Postnet Suite 500, Private Bag X26, Sunninghill, 2157, South Africa

Postnet Suite 500, Private Bag X26, Sunninghill, 2157, South Africa Website: www.g5.co.za

The company delivers diverse engineering solutions for infrastructural projects. Group Five was founded in 1974, and it has managed to survive through many volatile markets. It has over 8500 employees and has been expanding its bases in Europe, Africa, the US, and Russia. It has experience in over thirty countries.

Road construction companies in Johannesburg

Construction companies in Johannesburg are known for building unique architectural structures in the city and its outskirts. Below are some companies you can hire for road construction and related services:

9. Johannesburg Roads Agency

An excavator working during the day. Photo: pexels.com, @Anamul Rezwan

Source: UGC

Address: 75 Helen Joseph Street Cnr. Harrison Street, Johannesburg 2001

75 Helen Joseph Street Cnr. Harrison Street, Johannesburg 2001 Tel: +27(0) 11 298 5000 / 0860 562 874

+27(0) 11 298 5000 / 0860 562 874 Fax: +27(0) 11 298 5178

+27(0) 11 298 5178 Email: hotline@jra.org.za

hotline@jra.org.za Website: jra.org.za

Johannesburg Roads Agency is among the top construction companies in Johannesburg dealing in planning, design, construction, operation, control, rehabilitation, and maintenance of roads. The Johannesburg Roads Agency commenced in January 2001. You can hire them to construct and maintain bridges, culverts, traffic signals, traffic signal systems, footways, road signage, and road markings.

10. Remako Group (Pty) Ltd

Cras on the road. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

Address: Isle of Houghton office park, 5 Boundary Rd, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, SA

Isle of Houghton office park, 5 Boundary Rd, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, SA Tel: +27(0) 11 298 5000 / 0860 562 874

+27(0) 11 298 5000 / 0860 562 874 Fax: +27(0) 11 298 5178

+27(0) 11 298 5178 Email: hotline@jra.org.za

hotline@jra.org.za Website: remakogroup.co.za

Remako Group considers earthwork as one of the most important elements in construction. The company is equipped with trusted mechanical engineers who use modern concrete technology, equipment, and methods in road construction. Remako Group also has a wide range of pipeline services.

11. South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors (SAFCEC)

An excavator on concrete road with soil and rocks. Photo: pexels.om, @David McElwee

Source: UGC

Address: 12 Skeen Blvd, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2007, South Africa

12 Skeen Blvd, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2007, South Africa PO Box: 644, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2008

644, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2008 Tel: +2711 409 0900

+2711 409 0900 Email: info@safcec.org.za

info@safcec.org.za Website: www.safcec.org.za

SAFCEC has over 80 years of experience and more than 400 member companies. It is one of the biggest civil engineering companies in South Africa. You will find small, medium, and large contracting companies and established & emerging civil engineering contractors at SAFEC.

Road construction companies in Bloemfontein

Construction companies will help you estimate the cost of supervision, materials, installation, liability, worker's insurance, etc., from the beginning to the end of a project. If you are interested in running a project in Bloemfontein, here is a short list of road construction companies in Bloemfontein and their addresses:

12. Tau Pele Construction

Heavy construction equipment on a dirt road. Photo: pexels.com, @Antony Trivet

Source: UGC

Address: 25 Bloemendal Road, Rayton, Bloemfontein, 9301

25 Bloemendal Road, Rayton, Bloemfontein, 9301 Tel: +27 51 436 0103

+27 51 436 0103 Fax: +27 051 436 0105

+27 051 436 0105 Email: admin@taupele.co.za

admin@taupele.co.za Website: taupele.co.za

Tau Pele Construction is among South Africa’s experienced road contractors. They design, construct, surface, and maintain roads. Tau Pele works closely with local and national authorities and governments across South Africa.

13. Raubex Construction Pty

An asphalt road surrounded by trees. Photo: pexels.com, @Kaique Rocha

Source: UGC

Address: Kenneth Kaunda Rd Ext Cleveley, Bloemfontein, 9301, South Africa

Kenneth Kaunda Rd Ext Cleveley, Bloemfontein, 9301, South Africa Tel: +27 12 648 9400 / +27 51 406 2000

+27 12 648 9400 / +27 51 406 2000 Fax: +27 11 887 4364

+27 11 887 4364 Email: raubex@tip-offs.com

raubex@tip-offs.com Website: www.raubex.co.za

Rubex was founded in 1974 by Mr Koos Raubenheimer, and it has risen to be an international player and leader in the heavy construction sector. The company started pressing for its African footprint in the mid-1990s by securing several projects in Zambia, Mozambique, Botswana, and Namibia. Raubex Construction Pty has enjoyed over 40 years of continuous profitability.

Road construction companies in Mpumalanga

Road construction companies in Mpumalanga do not support engagement in funny contracts where clients pay more and get less. They understand conditions under which projects take place, can estimate the cost and have modern technology and experienced staff.

14. Basonani Projects

Men working at a construction site. Photo: pexels.com, @Antony Trivet

Source: UGC

Address: Plot 403, Rondebosch, Middelburg, 1050, South Africa

Plot 403, Rondebosch, Middelburg, 1050, South Africa Tel: 013 590 5450 / 066 472 2119 / 082 357 3257

013 590 5450 / 066 472 2119 / 082 357 3257 PO Box: 15496, Middelburg, 1050

15496, Middelburg, 1050 Website: basonaniprojects.co.za

Mr Dumisani Mayisela and Mr Eric Basson registered the company in 2018 as a B-BBEE Level 1. Basonani Projects worked on several big road construction projects in South Africa, including the R555 Nkangala District and R104 Nkangala District roads. The company has a strong relationship with the Steve Tshwete Local Municipality.

15. Oxior Civil Enterprises (Pty) Ltd

Cars on a highway. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

Address: Zwelakhe Investment House, No 09 Dirkie Uys Street, Sonheuwel Mbombela

Zwelakhe Investment House, No 09 Dirkie Uys Street, Sonheuwel Mbombela Tel: (+27)10 035 1051 / (+27)87 813 0798

(+27)10 035 1051 / (+27)87 813 0798 Email: enquiries@oxiorce.com / info@oxiorce.com

enquiries@oxiorce.com / info@oxiorce.com Website: www.oxiorce.com

Oxior is a black youth-owned and operated entity with an excellent record of success. They serve civil, electrical, and building automation and technology construction sectors. Oxior Project Teams have versatile training for challenging projects from various markets nationwide.

Which is the biggest construction company in South Africa?

WBHO Construction (Pty) Ltd is the biggest construction company in South Africa. The company deals with civil engineering works, earthworks, and building construction.

What are the top 5 construction companies in South Africa?

WBHO Construction (Pty) Ltd

South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors (SAFCEC)

Civils 2000 | Civil Engineering and Building Construction Specialists

Amandla Construction

Mamonyane Construction CC

Group Five

Road construction companies in South Africa work for individuals and companies, including government organizations. You can hire them to build asphalt surfaces in your yard and around your business premises. They can build roads in your village, among other services.

READ ALSO: A-Z list of car dealerships in South Africa and their contact details 2022

Briefly.co.za also listed car dealerships in South Africa and their contact details. After knowing the biggest vehicle dealership in SA from the list, the best way to know a good one is to ask around.

People's recommendations can change when dealerships change leadership and staff. Pay attention to what they like or dislike. It will also help if you get preapproved for a loan before visiting a deal if you do not want to pay the whole amount in cash.

Source: Briefly News