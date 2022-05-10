A-Z list of car dealerships in South Africa and their contact details 2022

There is no denying that cars are expensive. So, when making a purchase, you want to reduce costs by looking for affordable car dealerships. So what are the best and most reliable car dealerships in SA? Check out this 2022 list of car dealerships in South Africa.

What are the most reliable car dealerships? That is a question you will ask yourself perhaps millions of times before you purchase your vehicle. Of course, you do not want to lose money by buying a car that breaks down. The aim is to get one in great condition. The good news is that there are plenty of affordable and reliable SA car dealerships. Check out this list of car dealerships in South Africa in 2022.

A-Z list of car dealerships in South Africa in 2022 and their contacts

There are countless automotive dealerships across South Africa. So, a quick search of car dealerships in Johannesburg or Cape Town will bring you many results. But how do you determine the best car dealer?

We have compiled a list of car dealerships in Gauteng, Cape Town, Pretoria, and wherever you would think of in South Africa. These top car dealerships in South Africa are reliable and affordable. They are as follows:

1. Action Ford

Krugersdorp: 087 034 0286

Citrusdal: 087 034 0290

Roodepoort: 087 034 0286

Zeerust: 087 034 02 88

Lichtenberg: 087 034 0289

2. Algoa Toyota

Port Elizabeth: 087 350 6305

Diaz Road: 087 350 6304

Uitenhage: 087 350 6307

3. Audi Centre East Rand: 087 350 6309

4. Audi Klerksdorp: 087 350 6310

5. Audi The Glen: 087 350 6311

6. Autobahn BMW Used Cars: 087 350 6312

7. Autoteam

East Rand: 087 350 6314

Autoteam Group: 010 005 4300

Louis Trichardt: 087 350 6534

Menlyn: 087 350 6316

Northcliff: 087 359 2722

Polokwane: 087 350 6318

Autoteam Springs: 087 350 1613

Town Motors: 087 350 6508

8. Ballito Volkswagen: 087 350 6522

9. Benoni Citi Volkswagen: 087 350 6321

10. BMW Autobahn: 087 350 6323

11. BMW Northcliff Auto: 087 350 6324

12. Buffalo Toyota

East London: 087 350 6325

King Williams Town: 087 350 6327

Mthatha: 087 350 6329

13. Carnival Toyota: 087 350 1616

14. Clearwater BMW: 011 761 3500

15. Datsun East London: 087 350 1616

16. East Rand Toyota: 087 350 6333

17. Ford Bela Bela: 087 350 1611

18. Ford Bridge Auto: 087 359 2702

19. Ford Malmesbury: 087 350 6532

20. Ford Moorreesburg: 087 350 6537

21. GWM East London: 087 350 6516

22. Haval East London: 087 35- 6468

23. Haval Fourways: 011 557 3000

24. Hino

Algoa: 087 350 6335

Buffalo: 087 350 6336

East Rand: 087 350 6337

Kimberley: 087 350 6338

Klerksdorp: 087 350 6339

Kroonstad: 087 350 6340

Limpopo: 087 350 6340

Oranje: 087 350 6341

Stanger: 087 350 6342

Vryburg: 087 3506343

Welkom: 087 350 6344

West Rand: 087 350 6345

25. Honda East London: 087 350 6509

26. IC Auto

Datsun Benoni: 087 350 6346

Datsun Clearwater: 087 350 6358

Datsun Kempton Park: 087 350 6533

Nissan Benoni: 087 350 6348

Nissan Clearwater: 087 350 1617

Nissan Kempton Park: 087 350 6353

27. Renault Benoni: 087 350 6439

28. Renault Clearwater: 087 350 1614

29. Renault Kempton Park: 087 350 6366

30. Isuzu Truck Centre:

Cape Town: 087 350 6362

087 350 6362 Midrand: 087 350 6363

087 350 6363 Port Elizabeth: 087 350 6364

087 350 6364 Pretoria: 087 350 6365

31. Kia East London: 087 350 6510

32. Kia Makhado: 087 359 2703

33. Killarney Toyota Houghton: 087 350 6368

34. Killarney Toyota Stanger: 087 350 6370

35. Klerksdorp Volkswagen: 087 350 6372

36. Kroonstad Volkswagen: 087 350 6374

37. Lexus:

Bloemfontein: 087 350 6376

Cape Town City: 087 350 6378

Constantia Gauteng: 087 350 6380

East Rand: 087 350 6382

Polokwane: 087 350 6384

38. Limpopo Toyota: 087 350 6386

39. MAN Rustenburg: 087 350 6388

40. MAN Tulisapark: 087 350 6389

41. Mahindra Durban: 087 350 6466

42. Market Toyota:

Athlone: 087 350 6390

Cavendish: 087 350 6392

Culemborg: 087 350 6394

Tokai: 087 350 6396

43. Mazda Louis Trichardt: 087 350 2707

44. McDuling Motors: 087 350 6398

45. Messina Toyota: 087 350 6541

46. Monument Toyota

Constantia: 087 350 6400

Randfontein: 087 350 6402

West Rand: 087 350 6404

47. Mthatha Datsun: 087 350 6351

48. Mthatha Nissan: 087 350 6355

49. Nissan East London: 087 350 6504

50. Northcliff Auto MINI: 087 350 6406

51. Northcliff Auto Used Cars: 087 350 6408

52. Oranje Toyota

Bloemfontein: 087 350 6410

Bothaville: 087 350 6414

Hartswater: 087 350 6416

Kimberley: 087 350 6418

Klerksdorp: 087 350 6420

Kroonstad: 087 350 6422

Schweizer Reneke: 087 350 6424

Vryburg: 087 350 6426

Welkom: 087 350 6428

53. Pat Hinde Toyota Boksburg: 087 350 6430

54. Pat Hinde Toyota Springs: 087 350 6432

55. Port Elizabeth GWM Haval: 041 402 9000

56. Premium United Cars: 087 350 6435

57. Reeds

Bellville: 087 350 6465

Cape Town: 087 350 6436

N1 City: 087 350 6437

Tygervalley: 087 350 6438

58. Renault East London: 087 350 6505

59. Rivonia Toyota: 087 350 6443

60. Strijdom Park Volkswagen: 011 795 5081

61. Subaru East London: 087 350 6506

62. Tata East London: 087 350 6507

63. The Glen Volkswagen: 087 350 6447

64. United Motors Commercial Bethal: 087 350 6450

65. UNITED MOTORS Mercedes-Benz & Mitsubishi: 087 350 6452

66. United Truck Centre (VW & MAN): 087 350 6454

67. Unitrans:

Ford Modimolle: 087 350 1610

Ford Mokopane: 087 359 2739

Volkswagen Commercial: 087 350 6457

VW Mokopane: 087 350 6524

68. Weiss Volkswagen Durban: 087 350 6461

69. West Cape Volkswagen: 021 000 1336

70. Williams Hunt:

Centurion: 012 003 1050

Edenvale: 010 822 1871

Fourways: 010 822 1876

Klerksdorp: 081 406 8706

Kroonstad: 051 000 8615

Humansdorp: 041 000 8607

Midrand: 010 822 1875

PE: 041 000 8620

Pretoria: 012 001 1727

Randburg: 010 822 1912

Roodepoort: 010 593 9474

The Glen: 010 822 1914

Truck & Parts Centre: 087 350 6487

Frequently Asked Questions about car dealerships in South Africa

Before we sign out, let us answer some of the commonly asked questions about these enterprises:

Who is the biggest car dealer?

Longo Toyota has ranked as the number one Toyota retailer in the U.S. since 1967.

What is the biggest car company in South Africa?

Some of the most significant automotive players in SA include Toyota, Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes.

What is the most selling car brand in South Africa?

The brand changes per year depending on the units sold. The most sold vehicle brand in 2021 was Toyota with 12, 480 units.

How many car dealerships are in South Africa?

As of May 2022, there are at least 1, 600 franchised automotive dealers.

Where is Auto Trader in South Africa?

The head offices of the online car dealership are located in Gauteng.

If you are looking to buy a car, you want to go for a reliable and affordable car dealer. We have compiled the best in this list of car dealerships in South Africa.

