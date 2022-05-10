A-Z list of car dealerships in South Africa and their contact details 2022
There is no denying that cars are expensive. So, when making a purchase, you want to reduce costs by looking for affordable car dealerships. So what are the best and most reliable car dealerships in SA? Check out this 2022 list of car dealerships in South Africa.
What are the most reliable car dealerships? That is a question you will ask yourself perhaps millions of times before you purchase your vehicle. Of course, you do not want to lose money by buying a car that breaks down. The aim is to get one in great condition.
A-Z list of car dealerships in South Africa in 2022 and their contacts
There are countless automotive dealerships across South Africa.
We have compiled a list of car dealerships in Gauteng, Cape Town, Pretoria, and wherever you would think of in South Africa. These top car dealerships in South Africa are reliable and affordable. They are as follows:
1. Action Ford
- Krugersdorp: 087 034 0286
- Citrusdal: 087 034 0290
- Roodepoort: 087 034 0286
- Zeerust: 087 034 02 88
- Lichtenberg: 087 034 0289
2. Algoa Toyota
- Port Elizabeth: 087 350 6305
- Diaz Road: 087 350 6304
- Uitenhage: 087 350 6307
3. Audi Centre East Rand: 087 350 6309
4. Audi Klerksdorp: 087 350 6310
5. Audi The Glen: 087 350 6311
6. Autobahn BMW Used Cars: 087 350 6312
7. Autoteam
- East Rand: 087 350 6314
- Autoteam Group: 010 005 4300
- Louis Trichardt: 087 350 6534
- Menlyn: 087 350 6316
- Northcliff: 087 359 2722
- Polokwane: 087 350 6318
- Autoteam Springs: 087 350 1613
- Town Motors: 087 350 6508
8. Ballito Volkswagen: 087 350 6522
9. Benoni Citi Volkswagen: 087 350 6321
10. BMW Autobahn: 087 350 6323
11. BMW Northcliff Auto: 087 350 6324
12. Buffalo Toyota
- East London: 087 350 6325
- King Williams Town: 087 350 6327
- Mthatha: 087 350 6329
13. Carnival Toyota: 087 350 1616
14. Clearwater BMW: 011 761 3500
15. Datsun East London: 087 350 1616
16. East Rand Toyota: 087 350 6333
17. Ford Bela Bela: 087 350 1611
18. Ford Bridge Auto: 087 359 2702
19. Ford Malmesbury: 087 350 6532
20. Ford Moorreesburg: 087 350 6537
21. GWM East London: 087 350 6516
22. Haval East London: 087 35- 6468
23. Haval Fourways: 011 557 3000
24. Hino
- Algoa: 087 350 6335
- Buffalo: 087 350 6336
- East Rand: 087 350 6337
- Kimberley: 087 350 6338
- Klerksdorp: 087 350 6339
- Kroonstad: 087 350 6340
- Limpopo: 087 350 6340
- Oranje: 087 350 6341
- Stanger: 087 350 6342
- Vryburg: 087 3506343
- Welkom: 087 350 6344
- West Rand: 087 350 6345
25. Honda East London: 087 350 6509
26. IC Auto
- Datsun Benoni: 087 350 6346
- Datsun Clearwater: 087 350 6358
- Datsun Kempton Park: 087 350 6533
- Nissan Benoni: 087 350 6348
- Nissan Clearwater: 087 350 1617
- Nissan Kempton Park: 087 350 6353
27. Renault Benoni: 087 350 6439
28. Renault Clearwater: 087 350 1614
29. Renault Kempton Park: 087 350 6366
30. Isuzu Truck Centre:
- Cape Town: 087 350 6362
- Midrand: 087 350 6363
- Port Elizabeth: 087 350 6364
- Pretoria: 087 350 6365
31. Kia East London: 087 350 6510
32. Kia Makhado: 087 359 2703
33. Killarney Toyota Houghton: 087 350 6368
34. Killarney Toyota Stanger: 087 350 6370
35. Klerksdorp Volkswagen: 087 350 6372
36. Kroonstad Volkswagen: 087 350 6374
37. Lexus:
- Bloemfontein: 087 350 6376
- Cape Town City: 087 350 6378
- Constantia Gauteng: 087 350 6380
- East Rand: 087 350 6382
- Polokwane: 087 350 6384
38. Limpopo Toyota: 087 350 6386
39. MAN Rustenburg: 087 350 6388
40. MAN Tulisapark: 087 350 6389
41. Mahindra Durban: 087 350 6466
42. Market Toyota:
- Athlone: 087 350 6390
- Cavendish: 087 350 6392
- Culemborg: 087 350 6394
- Tokai: 087 350 6396
43. Mazda Louis Trichardt: 087 350 2707
44. McDuling Motors: 087 350 6398
45. Messina Toyota: 087 350 6541
46. Monument Toyota
- Constantia: 087 350 6400
- Randfontein: 087 350 6402
- West Rand: 087 350 6404
47. Mthatha Datsun: 087 350 6351
48. Mthatha Nissan: 087 350 6355
49. Nissan East London: 087 350 6504
50. Northcliff Auto MINI: 087 350 6406
51. Northcliff Auto Used Cars: 087 350 6408
52. Oranje Toyota
- Bloemfontein: 087 350 6410
- Bothaville: 087 350 6414
- Hartswater: 087 350 6416
- Kimberley: 087 350 6418
- Klerksdorp: 087 350 6420
- Kroonstad: 087 350 6422
- Schweizer Reneke: 087 350 6424
- Vryburg: 087 350 6426
- Welkom: 087 350 6428
53. Pat Hinde Toyota Boksburg: 087 350 6430
54. Pat Hinde Toyota Springs: 087 350 6432
55. Port Elizabeth GWM Haval: 041 402 9000
56. Premium United Cars: 087 350 6435
57. Reeds
- Bellville: 087 350 6465
- Cape Town: 087 350 6436
- N1 City: 087 350 6437
- Tygervalley: 087 350 6438
58. Renault East London: 087 350 6505
59. Rivonia Toyota: 087 350 6443
60. Strijdom Park Volkswagen: 011 795 5081
61. Subaru East London: 087 350 6506
62. Tata East London: 087 350 6507
63. The Glen Volkswagen: 087 350 6447
64. United Motors Commercial Bethal: 087 350 6450
65. UNITED MOTORS Mercedes-Benz & Mitsubishi: 087 350 6452
66. United Truck Centre (VW & MAN): 087 350 6454
67. Unitrans:
- Ford Modimolle: 087 350 1610
- Ford Mokopane: 087 359 2739
- Volkswagen Commercial: 087 350 6457
- VW Mokopane: 087 350 6524
68. Weiss Volkswagen Durban: 087 350 6461
69. West Cape Volkswagen: 021 000 1336
70. Williams Hunt:
- Centurion: 012 003 1050
- Edenvale: 010 822 1871
- Fourways: 010 822 1876
- Klerksdorp: 081 406 8706
- Kroonstad: 051 000 8615
- Humansdorp: 041 000 8607
- Midrand: 010 822 1875
- PE: 041 000 8620
- Pretoria: 012 001 1727
- Randburg: 010 822 1912
- Roodepoort: 010 593 9474
- The Glen: 010 822 1914
- Truck & Parts Centre: 087 350 6487
Frequently Asked Questions about car dealerships in South Africa
Before we sign out, let us answer some of the commonly asked questions about these enterprises:
Who is the biggest car dealer?
Longo Toyota has ranked as the number one Toyota retailer in the U.S. since 1967.
What is the biggest car company in South Africa?
Some of the most significant automotive players in SA include Toyota, Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes.
What is the most selling car brand in South Africa?
The brand changes per year depending on the units sold. The most sold vehicle brand in 2021 was Toyota with 12, 480 units.
How many car dealerships are in South Africa?
As of May 2022, there are at least 1, 600 franchised automotive dealers.
Where is Auto Trader in South Africa?
The head offices of the online car dealership are located in Gauteng.
If you are looking to buy a car, you want to go for a reliable and affordable car dealer. We have compiled the best in this list of car dealerships in South Africa.
