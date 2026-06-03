MPUMALANGA— The National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Andy Mothibi, has directed that the suspension of prosecutor Mkhuseli Ntaba be lifted based on verified safety concerns. The decision follows an interim investigation by the Office for Ethics and Accountability into events surrounding a criminal case involving Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni where Ntaba did not appear in court.

Andy Mothibi allowed Mkhuseli Nataba to return to work. Image: Limpopo Brief

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According to IOL, Advocate Mothibi acted in consultation with Mpumalanga Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Sonja Ntuli. NPA spokesperson Kaiser Kganyago said the decision came after the accountability office submitted its report on the developments of 15 and 18 May 2026. The report found that further investigations are required.

NPA lifts suspension of prosecutor Mkhuseli Ntaba

The accountability office concluded that Ntaba cooperated fully with investigators and would not interfere with the remaining probe. Mothibi requested that the final report include recommendations to improve security measures for prosecutors and staff.

Ntaba was suspended after failing to appear in court for an extortion and money laundering case against Sibanyoni. Kwaggafontein Chief Magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni convicted Ntaba for contempt of court and authorized an arrest warrant.

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The NPA legal team has received written reasons from Tonjeni and supplemented its grounds for an application for leave to appeal. The authority awaits a hearing date from the Kwaggafontein Magistrate's Court. Mothibi stated the NPA remains committed to handling the matter fairly and transparently while safeguarding the interests of the institution and Ntaba. The final findings will be expected once outstanding inquiries are completed.

Source: Briefly News