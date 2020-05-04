Top 5 diesel generator prices in South Africa: Choose the best one

Power outages, at times, can be irritating especially during extreme weather conditions. Often, most people are forced to remain in the dark for several hours or even days when they do not have a power backup. Therefore, having a standby diesel generator can come in handy. Well, look at these diesel generator prices to help you make the right decision when purchasing one.

The price of diesel generators may vary depending on several factors. Such factors include capacity, brand, size, and vendor. Also, it is essential to know the power consumption needs of your home or business before making an order. There are many diesel generators for sale online, but it is only wise to choose the best among them all.

Best diesel generators prices in South Africa

Here is a list of the best ones to choose from:

5. BP6500S 6.5 kVa Diesel Generator – R22,300

It is popular for its electric engine starter and a considerable and sizeable engine. Just as the name suggests, it has a maximum power output of 6.5kVA Standby. In normal circumstances, it can run for approximately 7 hours at 75% load. Below are detailed features of the generator:

Model: BP6500S

BP6500S Amps: 28.2 A

28.2 A Prime Power (P.R.P): 6.0 kVA

6.0 kVA Stand-by Power (L.T.P): 6.5 Kva

6.5 Kva Frequency : 50 Hz

: 50 Hz Voltage: 230 V

230 V Phases: Single

Single Engine speed: 3000 RPM

3000 RPM Dimensions: 900 mm× 520 mm × 700 mm

900 mm× 520 mm × 700 mm Weight: 165 kg

165 kg Tank capacity: 16 L

16 L Starting system: 12 Volt electric starter

12 Volt electric starter Excitation mode: Self-excitation

4. BP1100S 10 kVa – R57,000

This is also another powerful diesel generator with an electric starter. Its big capacity makes it a perfect choice for a big home or business. It can run for 7 hours at 75% load. Its features are as follows:

Model: BP11000S

BP11000S Amps: 47.8 A

47.8 A Stand-by Power (L.T.P): 11 kVA

11 kVA Prime Power (P.R.P): 10 kVA

10 kVA Frequency: 50 Hz

50 Hz Voltage: 230 V

230 V Phases: single

single Engine speed: 3000 RPM

3000 RPM Dimensions: 1160 × mm 675 mm ×945 mm

1160 × mm 675 mm ×945 mm Weight: 295 kg

295 kg Tank capacity: 60 L

60 L Starting system: 12 Volt electric starter

12 Volt electric starter Excitation mode: Self-excitation

3. BPD12S 12 kVa Diesel Generator Single Phase – R77,000

Unlike others, the BPD12S 12 kVa Diesel Generator Single Phase is powered by a 4-stroke engine. It falls under the silent generators price list. The engine operates on a single output phase. The additional generator specials are as follows:

Model: BPD12S

BPD12S Amps: 52 A

52 A Prime Power (P.R.P): 12.0 kVA

12.0 kVA Stand-by Power (L.T.P): 13.2 kVA

13.2 kVA Frequency: 50 Hz

50 Hz Voltage: 230 V

230 V Power factor / COS: 1

1 Phases: single

single Engine speed: 1500 RPM

1500 RPM Dimensions: 1700 mm × 740 mm × 960 mm

1700 mm × 740 mm × 960 mm Weight: 650 kg

650 kg Tank capacity: 55 L

55 L Starting system: 12 Volt electric starter

12 Volt electric starter Excitation mode: Self-excitation

2. BPD16S 16 kVa Diesel Generator Single Phase – R79,600

Unlike others, this one has more advanced features. For instance, it has four cylinders and a water-cooled engine. The generator’s 55-litre tank can run for 18 hours at a 75% load. The following are its additional features:

Model: BPD16S

BPD16S Amps: 70 A

70 A Prime Power (P.R.P): 16.0 kVA

16.0 kVA Stand-by Power (L.T.P): 17.6 kVA

17.6 kVA Frequency: 50 Hz

50 Hz Voltage: 230 V

230 V Power factor / COS: 1

1 Phases : single phase output

: single phase output Engine speed: 1500 RPM

1500 RPM Dimensions: 1750 mm × 1750 mm × 960 mm

1750 mm × 1750 mm × 960 mm Weight: 700 kg

700 kg Tank capacity: 55 L

55 L Starting system: 12 Volt electric starter

12 Volt electric starter Excitation mode: Self-excitation

1. BPD20S 20 kVa Diesel Generator Single Phase – R95,600

This one falls under the category of the best silent diesel generators sold in South Africa. It has a 55-litre tank capacity and a 15-hour runtime at a 75% load. Here are its features:

Model: BPD20S

BPD20S Amps: 87 A

87 A Prime Power (P.R.P): 20 kVA

20 kVA Stand-by Power (L.T.P): 22 kVA

22 kVA Frequency: 50 Hz

50 Hz Voltage: 230 V

230 V Power factor / COS: 1

1 Phases: single

single Engine speed: 1500 RPM

1500 RPM Excitation mode: Self-excitation

Self-excitation Dimensions: 1950 mm × 1950 mm × 1000 mm

1950 mm × 1950 mm × 1000 mm Weight: 750 kg

750 kg Tank capacity: 55 L

55 L Starting System: 12 Volt electric starter

12 Volt electric starter Excitation mode: Self-excitation

Frequently asked questions

You may also consider the following facts even as you decide which one to buy among the five generators listed above.

How much does a diesel generator cost?

The cost may vary depending on several factors such as brand, size, and capacity. Overall, the price may range between $3,000 and $15,000. However, you can find one outside this bracket depending on its features, which will significantly depend on the size of your pocket.

Which generator is the best for home?

There are many options to choose from starting from the ones outlined in this article. Diesel generators, in particular, are cheap to run and maintain at home. Normally, the best ones have high price tags because they have advanced features.

What size generator is needed to power a house?

A generator of between 4,000 and 10,000 watts is enough to run most home essentials during a power outage. However, the runtime may depend on the number of appliances one uses at home. In other words, the size depends on one's home.

How much does a generator cost in South Africa?

The cost may vary depending on several factors. For instance, renting one by day may see one spend between R1,500 and R30,000. Often, size significantly affects the cost. Bottom line, you will have to dig a little deeper into your pocket if you want the best.

We hope that these diesel generator prices will help you make an informed decision when buying one in South Africa. Most of them are efficient and affordable compared to gasoline and natural gas ones. Finally, the prices vary depending on the size, brand, and capacity.

