Telkom data prices in 2022: The most affordable data in Mzansi

Telkom data bundles are undoubtedly among the most affordable in South Africa. Many people use Telkom's wireless and cabled internet connection for browsing, downloads, and live streaming. Demand for reliable and affordable data keeps increasing since the internet has become an integral part of most people's lives. What are the current Telkom data prices, and which package suits you best?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The new Telkom logo. Photo: telkom_za

Source: Instagram

There are several types of Telkom internet packages for prepaid, hybrid, and post-paid subscribers. Usually, Telkom internet bundles prices vary based on several factors, including price, speed, and validity. Therefore, understanding some of these factors may come in handy when looking for the ideal package.

Telkom data prices in 2022

Here is a look at the different data packages offered by Telkom South Africa and their respective prices.

FreeMe bundles

Telkom FreeMe bundles promotional poster. Photo: @telkom_za

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

FreeMe bundles have voice call minutes and SMS bundled in to allow you to send messages and make calls via WhatsApp, play video games, and stream videos on YouTube. Here is a look at the available FreeMe bundles and their respective prices.

FreeMe 300MB at R29

FreeMe 500MB at R39

FreeMe 800MB at R99

FreeMe 1.5GB at R139

FreeMe 3GB at R189

FreeMe 6GB at R289

FreeMe 11.5GB at R389

FreeMe 28GB at R689

Social bundles

Telkom social bundles give subscribers access to all social media platforms to stay connected to the rest of the world. Dial *180# to select a suitable package from the daily, weekly, and monthly plans. Here is a look at the available daily social bundles and their corresponding prices.

Keep in mind that these Telkom data bundles last for 24 hours.

25MB at R2

50MB at R3

75MB at R4

100MB at R5

250MB at R10

500MB at R15

Weekly social bundles

These bundles last for seven days, and they cost less than daily packages because data prices are, in most cases, directly proportional to the bundle size and how long it takes for activations to expire. Here are the Telkom data bundle prices for the social packages.

75MB at R5

100MB at R8

250MB at R12

500MB at R18

1GB at R35

2GB at R60

Monthly social bundles

These Telkom data deals last for 31 days, and the options to select from are listed below:

100MB at R10

250MB at R15

500MB at R25

1GB at R40

2GB at R70

3GB at R100

Time-based data bundles

Determining the amount of time you spend online helps you minimize data wastage. This package provides people with dedicated schedules for using the internet. Below are the time-based Telkom data deals.

Hourly package: 75MB per hour at R5

Weekend package: 100MB at R10

Daily package: 150MB at R10.10

Weekend package: 200MB at R19

Weekend package: 500MB at R29

Weekend package: 1GB at R49

100GB Night Surfer package

The night surfer package poster. Photo: @telkom_za

Source: Instagram

This is a Once-off data deal that is valid for 31 days from the date of activation. The bundles can only be used between midnight, and 7 am. Any unused data after 31 days is forfeited. The package costs R149.

LTE wireless prepaid bundles

Telkom LTE deals come with several lucrative options that cater to all users' needs, including the Telkom night surfers. The uncapped LTE allows one to use as much data as they want without worrying about data limits. You can buy any of these alternatives

Most users choose these packages because they last for a long time (61 days), saving time to subscribe to the daily or weekly packages. Here is a look at the Telkom prepaid data deals in 2022.

10GB at R59

20GB at R99

40GB at R149

80GB at R199

120GB at R249

180GB at R349

2TB at R699

LTE wireless unlimited

These deals are perfect for any internet user who feels restricted when working with a capped data bundle. If you seek the freedom to browse, download, or stream without worrying about hitting your limit, feel free to choose one of these bundles.

10mbps unlimited at R449 per month

20mbps unlimited at R599 per month

Unlimited off-peak bundle at R349 per month

Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) bundles

An infographic showing new Telkom FTTH coverage. Photo: @telkom_za

Source: Instagram

Does Telkom have Fiber-To-The-Home? Yes, it does. A fibre-to-the-home service provides an end-to-end fibre optic cable connection resulting in faster speeds and reliable coverage. Here is a look at Telkom's FTTH packages.

25mbps at R399 per month

50mbps at R699 per month

100mbps at R899 per month

200mbps at R1169 per month

DSL bundles

Telkom's DSL service allows subscribers to have their phone lines split so that data and calls work on separate frequencies. This prevents interruptions to a data connection when a call comes in. Here is a look at the available DSL unlimited bundles.

5mbps at R199 per month

10mbps at R299 per month

20mbps at R399 per month

40mbps at R499 per month

The attractive Telkom data prices have played a critical role in connecting South Africans to the internet regardless of their social classes and income level. The different prices, validity periods, and caps make it possible for every person to choose a data bundle that works for them.

The Telkom data prices for various bundles offer numerous options for different customers. The company has data packages to cater for light, medium, and heavy internet users. Additionally, the numerous packages allow one to choose whatever suits them in terms of validity, data limits, and price.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on in making decisions. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: How to check Telkom data balance: 5 easy ways to check your data balance

Briefly.co.za recently published a guide on the different methods one can use to check their Telkom data balance. Telkom is inarguably one of the best internet service providers in South Africa when it comes to data bundle variety and pricing.

After purchasing your preferred data bundle, you might often need to check your balance, especially when not using an unlimited bundle. Luckily, Telkom has made it possible to do this via several options.

Source: Briefly News