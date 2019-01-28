Telkom data prices in 2022: The most affordable data in Mzansi
Telkom data bundles are undoubtedly among the most affordable in South Africa. Many people use Telkom's wireless and cabled internet connection for browsing, downloads, and live streaming. Demand for reliable and affordable data keeps increasing since the internet has become an integral part of most people's lives. What are the current Telkom data prices, and which package suits you best?
There are several types of Telkom internet packages for prepaid, hybrid, and post-paid subscribers. Usually, Telkom internet bundles prices vary based on several factors, including price, speed, and validity. Therefore, understanding some of these factors may come in handy when looking for the ideal package.
Telkom data prices in 2022
Here is a look at the different data packages offered by Telkom South Africa and their respective prices.
FreeMe bundles
FreeMe bundles have voice call minutes and SMS bundled in to allow you to send messages and make calls via WhatsApp, play video games, and stream videos on YouTube. Here is a look at the available FreeMe bundles and their respective prices.
- FreeMe 300MB at R29
- FreeMe 500MB at R39
- FreeMe 800MB at R99
- FreeMe 1.5GB at R139
- FreeMe 3GB at R189
- FreeMe 6GB at R289
- FreeMe 11.5GB at R389
- FreeMe 28GB at R689
Social bundles
Telkom social bundles give subscribers access to all social media platforms to stay connected to the rest of the world. Dial *180# to select a suitable package from the daily, weekly, and monthly plans. Here is a look at the available daily social bundles and their corresponding prices.
Keep in mind that these Telkom data bundles last for 24 hours.
- 25MB at R2
- 50MB at R3
- 75MB at R4
- 100MB at R5
- 250MB at R10
- 500MB at R15
Weekly social bundles
These bundles last for seven days, and they cost less than daily packages because data prices are, in most cases, directly proportional to the bundle size and how long it takes for activations to expire. Here are the Telkom data bundle prices for the social packages.
- 75MB at R5
- 100MB at R8
- 250MB at R12
- 500MB at R18
- 1GB at R35
- 2GB at R60
Monthly social bundles
These Telkom data deals last for 31 days, and the options to select from are listed below:
- 100MB at R10
- 250MB at R15
- 500MB at R25
- 1GB at R40
- 2GB at R70
- 3GB at R100
Time-based data bundles
Determining the amount of time you spend online helps you minimize data wastage. This package provides people with dedicated schedules for using the internet. Below are the time-based Telkom data deals.
- Hourly package: 75MB per hour at R5
- Weekend package: 100MB at R10
- Daily package: 150MB at R10.10
- Weekend package: 200MB at R19
- Weekend package: 500MB at R29
- Weekend package: 1GB at R49
100GB Night Surfer package
This is a Once-off data deal that is valid for 31 days from the date of activation. The bundles can only be used between midnight, and 7 am. Any unused data after 31 days is forfeited. The package costs R149.
LTE wireless prepaid bundles
Telkom LTE deals come with several lucrative options that cater to all users' needs, including the Telkom night surfers. The uncapped LTE allows one to use as much data as they want without worrying about data limits. You can buy any of these alternatives
Most users choose these packages because they last for a long time (61 days), saving time to subscribe to the daily or weekly packages. Here is a look at the Telkom prepaid data deals in 2022.
- 10GB at R59
- 20GB at R99
- 40GB at R149
- 80GB at R199
- 120GB at R249
- 180GB at R349
- 2TB at R699
LTE wireless unlimited
These deals are perfect for any internet user who feels restricted when working with a capped data bundle. If you seek the freedom to browse, download, or stream without worrying about hitting your limit, feel free to choose one of these bundles.
- 10mbps unlimited at R449 per month
- 20mbps unlimited at R599 per month
- Unlimited off-peak bundle at R349 per month
Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) bundles
Does Telkom have Fiber-To-The-Home? Yes, it does. A fibre-to-the-home service provides an end-to-end fibre optic cable connection resulting in faster speeds and reliable coverage. Here is a look at Telkom's FTTH packages.
- 25mbps at R399 per month
- 50mbps at R699 per month
- 100mbps at R899 per month
- 200mbps at R1169 per month
DSL bundles
Telkom's DSL service allows subscribers to have their phone lines split so that data and calls work on separate frequencies. This prevents interruptions to a data connection when a call comes in. Here is a look at the available DSL unlimited bundles.
- 5mbps at R199 per month
- 10mbps at R299 per month
- 20mbps at R399 per month
- 40mbps at R499 per month
The attractive Telkom data prices have played a critical role in connecting South Africans to the internet regardless of their social classes and income level. The different prices, validity periods, and caps make it possible for every person to choose a data bundle that works for them.
The Telkom data prices for various bundles offer numerous options for different customers. The company has data packages to cater for light, medium, and heavy internet users. Additionally, the numerous packages allow one to choose whatever suits them in terms of validity, data limits, and price.
