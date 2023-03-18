Milpark Education is a South African private institution offering business education. With its outstanding academic performances over the years, people wonder what Milpark Education fees are. This article has everything you need to know about the school's courses, contacts, bursaries, and student services.

Are you a student who has just cleared secondary school and wants to pursue your undergraduate? If that is the case, look no further, Milpark Education is the place to be. The school provides a comprehensive academic system that makes its students stand out.

Milpark's courses

The institution offers contact, distance learning Higher Education (HE) and Further Education and Training (FET) courses, and career-focused short programmes. The classes are offered via various schools: Financial Planning and Insurance, Business School, Investment and banking and Commerce. Milpark Education offers a Bachelor of Commerce with several majors for specialisation.

It also offers an MBA and a BBA in General Management. Graduates receive qualifications that begin at NQL levels 5, 6 and 7 and culminate in the Doctorate of Business Administration at NQL level 10. Worth noting is that short courses can be customised to occur over a three-to-five-day period. These courses include Computer Skills, Project Management, Administration Management and Bookkeeping or Accounting.

How much are Milpark's fees in 2023?

Although Milpark could be a bit pricey, it is worth every coin as the institution boasts of generating some of the best business graduates in South Africa. Below is a table of Milpark's business school tuition fees.

Course Price Induction to Business Studies R89,000 Business Ethics R73,000 Finance Management R73,000 Operations Management R73,000 Business Law R60,000 Principles of Accounting R60,000 Workplace Relations R60,000 Marketing Management Practice R60,000 Strategic Management R52,000 Digital Marketing R43,000 Branding and Advertising R43,000 Principles of Human Resource Management R36,000 Principles of Macroeconomics R36,000 Entrepreneurship R31,000 Technology and Innovation Management R31,000

Does Milpark offer bursaries?

The school offers bursaries to undergraduate and postgraduate students who already study or show interest in joining any Milpark tertiary institutions. The bursaries cover 50 per cent of tuition fees and registration fees. Students are required to finance the remaining costs.

Requirement and eligibility

Must be 18 years and above.

Applicant must be unable to pay the study fees and does not qualify for a student loan.

Be a South African citizen with a valid ID.

Obtain the minimum entry criteria for the chosen qualification.

How do I apply for Milpark?

Follow the following five steps to apply for a slot at the coveted school:

Confirm that you meet the admission criteria for the program

Apply online here

Pay the application fee

Fill out the formal acceptance sent to you

Next, please answer all the questions on the registration forms and proceed to submit

Milpark's contacts

You can contact the school using these telephone numbers:

Cape Town campus: +27 21 673 9100

+27 21 673 9100 Johannesburg campus: +27 11 718 4000

+27 11 718 4000 Durban campus: +27 31 266 0444

Is Milpark Education private or public?

The school is one of the first private providers of management education in South Africa. It started in 1997 and has since evolved into an internationally recognised institution.

Is Milpark Business School good?

Milpark is ranked among the best universities and business schools in South Africa in 2023. The facility is currently a Level Two Contributor, its broad-based BEE status.

Does Milpark offer CTA?

The bridging course takes six months, and triumphant completion grants entrance to the Milpark Education PGDA/CTA. There are two intakes for the bridging course annually, in February and July.

For further inquiries regarding Milpark Education fees, prospective students can contact the institution through the school's website or physically visit the institution.

