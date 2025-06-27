How did Scar get his scar in The Lion King? 2 origin stories compared

Disney’s 1994 movie The Lion King has become a cult classic thanks to its captivating storyline and memorable characters, such as Scar, a visually-enticing antagonist. It is revealed in the animated series The Lion Guard that he got his iconic mark from a venomous snake bite, but the cause varies depending on the origin story.

The Lion King's Scar has become one of Disney's most iconic bad guys through his smooth demeanour and notable scar down the side of his face.

Scar has become one of Disney's most through his smooth demeanour and notable scar down the side of his face. Animated TV series The Lion Guard (2016) tells us that Scar's facial injury is from a venomous cobra bite after he was set up by a rogue lion.

(2016) tells us that after he was set up by a rogue lion. In Mufasa: The Lion King (2024), Scar obtained his scar after saving Mufasa from a set-up that he had a part in after feeling guilty for his role.

How did Scar get his scar?

There are varying stories regarding how the antagonist got his facial scar. The two main reasons are stipulated as either a Cobra bite, or he was slashed by Kiros.

1. The Lion Guard: Cobra bite scene

In 2016's The Lion Guard, an animated TV show from Disney Junior, we see a flashback of Scar's life growing up, and how he encounters a mysterious lion who says Scar should be king of the Pride Lands and not his brother, Mufasa.

Igniting Scar's interest, he follows the lion into a trap where a cobra awaits Scar, biting him and leaving his iconic scar. The poison impacts his state of mind, too.

2. In Mufasa: The Lion King, Kiro slashes Scar and he gets his scar

An alternative theory is given in Mufasa: The Lion King (2024), with Scar's backstory centring around heroic endeavours following guilt at setting up Mufasa. Scar makes a deal with Kiros, the leader of a rival pride referred to as the outsiders.

Scar (still called Taka then) leads a group with Mufasa and Rafiki to a lush oasis, and leaves a trail for the outsiders to find them. Scar has a change of heart when Kiros traps Mufasa in a cave during the attack. Scar intervenes and is slashed by Kiros, who plummets to his death due to a falling rock following a further altercation with Mufasa.

What was Scar's name before Scar?

Scar's real name varies. In Six New Adventures and Mufasa: The Lion King, Scar's real name is Taka. However, in The Lion Guard, his former name is Askari.

How did Scar get his name?

Mufasa’s brother’s name also varies depending on the story. In The Lion Guard, he is given the nickname Scar by Mufasa while being ridiculed by him, and is given his real name, Askari, as it pays homage to a respected ancestor of the same name.

In Mufasa, his nickname is given after he partakes in a heroic face-off with a rogue lion whom he initially joined forces. Scar's real name in the storyline (and others) is Taka, a Swahili name with dual meanings, being 'waste, 'garbage', 'desire', or 'want'.

What made Scar evil?

Regardless of the storylines, Taka’s transition into Scar stemmed from the events that caused his facial scarring in all versions. The core events, along with Scar's growing resentment for Mufasa and desire to be king of the Pride Lands, caused the character to become the storyline's main antagonist.

Who were Scar’s allies?

Scar’s sinister actions in The Lion King were not achieved by him alone, with his allies playing a crucial role in the plot. Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed were three hyenas in the original 1994 version that assisted Scar in his plot to kill Mufasa and take over Pride Rock.

The hyenas were Scar’s henchmen who lived in the Elephant Graveyard, located at the edge of the plains. Scar and the hyenas orchestrated the wildebeest stampede that killed Mufasa and sent Simba into hiding after Scar blamed him for Mufasa's death, urging him to 'run away and never return.'

How did Scar die?

Scar’s demise occurs during a full-circle moment in The Lion King after Simba returns and threatens his leadership. Simba kicks him over the edge of Pride Rock after Scar admits to him beforehand that he is responsible for Mufasa's death, and not Simba.

Scar falls to the bottom but survives. However, he was attacked and mauled to death by the very hyenas he rallied with to take over Pride Rock after he failed to keep his end of the bargain regarding providing a steady food supply and protection.

Mufasa and Scar’s relationship varies depending on the story

Although they are known throughout the origin story and retold versions to be brothers, they are unrelated in Mufasa: The Lion King. A June 2025 Reader's Digest article quoted film professor Sarah Nilsen explaining why the creators of Mufasa may have made the lions unrelated:

'The original film focused on the circle of life and how we’re all in this diverse enmeshed community. But 'Mufasa' is about finding tribes and battling each other for power and dominance. No longer are you part of your culture — it’s all about your blood. So, if you’re brothers working out your issues, it’s harder to reconcile because you’re no longer part of the same genetic tribe.'

Answering the burning question 'How did Scar get his scar in The Lion King?' posed by long-time fans, the cause for Scar's mark differs depending on the origin story. Whether he was bitten by a cobra or injured by a rival lion during a foiled plan, Scar's villain origin story began once his face was forever changed by his choices, regardless of his intentions.

