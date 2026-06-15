A 21-year-old woman died after allegedly being pushed from a bridge without a safety rope during a bungee jump in Limeira, Brazil

Police arrested three organisers and launched an investigation into whether safety protocols and authorisations were properly followed

Authorities are examining possible failures in supervision and safety checks as the case continues to draw international attention

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A 21-year-old woman has died after workers allegedly failed to attach a safety rope before pushing her from a bridge during a bungee jump in Brazil. The incident occurred on 13 June at the Ponte do Esqueleto, or Skeleton Bridge, in Limeira, São Paulo, where Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas was participating in a guided bungee jumping experience.

A long, coiled white safety cord that was supposed to be connected to a jumping gear. Image: CNN

Source: TikTok

According to Brazilian authorities, the young woman fell approximately 40 metres to her death after allegedly being thrown from the bridge without being connected to the safety system.

Witnesses at the scene reportedly noticed the rope had been left behind on the platform moments after the jump. Emergency responders, including a police helicopter, were dispatched to the area, but de Freitas was declared dead at the scene.

Police arrest organisers after fatal fall

Brazilian police launched an investigation immediately after the incident and arrested three men at the scene. The suspects, aged 27, 32 and 42, are facing charges linked to homicide with implied malice. Authorities said six people were questioned as part of the investigation.

Investigators allege the operation was not properly authorised and that critical safety checks may not have been carried out before the jump took place. Police officials indicated that preliminary findings point to failures in supervision and verification procedures, particularly relating to whether the safety rope had been secured before the participant was pushed from the bridge.

Investigation focuses on safety failures

De Freitas, a graduate in physical education and sports management, had purchased a package that included the jump from the disused bridge. Authorities are now examining whether the organisers complied with safety regulations and whether the operation had the necessary permissions to conduct such activities.

Lawyers representing those arrested reportedly argued that the company had years of experience and that this was its first fatal incident. Meanwhile, local government officials in Limeira have called for accountability and are demanding answers regarding safety oversight at the site.

Three attendants lifted a person horizontally by their limbs to launch them into a jump over an outdoor landscape under a cloudy sky. Image: CNN

Source: TikTok

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Internet appalled after horrific Brazil rope jumping tragedy

A wave of shock and outrage has taken over social media following the horrific news of a young woman being launched off a bridge without her safety cord attached. Onlookers and commenters are calling it the biggest, most irresponsible safety failure imaginable, struggling to understand how professionals could bypass the single most critical step of the job.

Angela Da Silva asked:

"How come the workers didn't see the rope, but the people who were there did?"

Pense replied:

"Unfortunately, it happened."

Vishal Songara commented:

"The biggest blunder of 2026 just happened in Brazil. The woman was thrown for bungee jumping without tying the ropes! How could they do this? How could they be so irresponsible in such a risky job? Big question!"

Pense responded:

"Exactly... Biggest mistake in the world."

Mrs_Oumar alleged:

"It was premeditated murder."

Pense responded:

"Honestly, I really don't think so."

Real African commented:

"What a loss? Look at how beautiful she is."

Pense replied:

"Nobody asked. Nobody noticed."

ᥫ᭡ 🇮🇹|🇧🇼 wrote:

"What a terrible way to die."

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Source: Briefly News