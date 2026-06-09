A Gauteng father is battling unimaginable grief after losing both of his young sons on the same day

The boys were admitted to separate hospitals after falling seriously ill and passed away hours apart

Family, friends and a local school have paid tribute to the older boy, remembering him as a cheerful child whose smile brightened every room

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Krugersdorp father Johan Barnard and his eldest son. Image: @IOL/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG - Krugersdorp father is struggling to come to terms with unimaginable grief after both of his young sons died on the same day, just hours apart.

Johan Barnard said the loss of his eight-year-old son Dean and his two-week-old baby LJ has left him shattered, describing the past few nights as filled with tears and pain he never thought possible.

A father speaks of his anguish

Speaking to IOL, Barnard described the loss as 'a pain I never knew a person could feel.'

Both boys were born with a rare heart condition known as Shone’s complex and were recently admitted to hospital after developing a lung infection.

Barnard said he remained by their bedside as doctors tried to treat them, holding onto hope that they would recover. Instead, both children passed away on Thursday.

He described the moment as life-changing and said he is still struggling to process what happened.

“It still needs to sink in,” he said, adding that his sons were deeply loved and brought joy to their family.

What happened?

Baby LJ was rushed to hospital first after his condition suddenly worsened. Barnard said doctors later told the family that the infant had been without oxygen for too long and was unlikely to survive.

While the family was still trying to process this, Dean’s condition also deteriorated at another hospital.

Barnard said he rushed between hospitals, hoping for a miracle, but received the devastating news that LJ had died while he was on his way.

Shortly afterwards, Dean also passed away after his condition worsened despite treatment.

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Family mourns the incredible loss

Dean’s family and teachers remembered him as a bright, cheerful child who was always smiling and full of energy, even though he spent much of his young life in and out of hospital because of his condition.

“He was always happy, always smiling,” his mother said, describing him as a strong child who never let his illness define him.

The school community also paid tribute, remembering him as a kind and lively learner who will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

Barnard said the brothers were very close and brought immense joy to their family, despite their health struggles.

He said he is now trying to hold on to memories of his sons as he and his family begin to cope with the painful loss.

Family loses two sons in Vaal accident

Briefly News also reported that a family who lost two children in the tragic Vaal scholar transport accident said they had lost all hope in the scholar transport system after their sons' death on 19 January 2026. Reports said the family of Lesego Sefatsa and Phehello Motaung, who attended Oakwood Primary School and El Shaddai Independent School, spoke about the tragedy. The family's spokesperson, Nomthetheleli Dys, said that the boys, aged 17 and 8, started using the transport service in January last year, and the parents were not aware whether the car was roadworthy or not.

Source: Briefly News