A video circulating on social media shows two Johannesburg Metro Police officers pulling over a driver before one chokes and drags him to the ground

Activist Tumi Sole shared the footage on 23 July 2026, urging the public to help identify the victim and demanding the officers be suspended

South Africans flooded social media with outrage, with many sharing their own encounters with the JMPD

Dashcam footage of a police officer assaulting a motorist. Image: @tumisole/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG - A dashcam video showing Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers assaulting a driver during a routine stop has sparked widespread outrage on social media.

The two-minute clip, which began circulating on Thursday morning, shows two men being pulled over by JMPD officers. As one officer engages with the driver, the situation turns violent.

Dashcam footage records assault

The recorded dashcan footage show an officer wrapping his hands around the driver's throat, choking him before briefly letting go. An argument follows, with the driver asking why he is being assaulted. The officer, still visibly agitated, then drags the driver out of the vehicle and onto the ground. Throughout the incident, the second officer does nothing to intervene. A voice heard at the end of the footage appears to permit the behaviour.

Activist and social commentator Tumi Sole posted the video on X on 23 July 2026 with a clear message:

"Lawlessness can never be celebrated!"

Sole called on the public to help locate the victim so that a formal complaint could be lodged and urged the JMPD to immediately suspend the officers involved.

JMPD faces calls for suspension and charges

The footage has drawn an outpouring of anger from South Africans, many of whom shared their own troubling encounters with metro police officers in the comments.

@ZizinjaAbelungu wrote:

"This is unacceptable. JoburgMPD, we expect an official statement, the immediate suspension of the police officers involved, and for them to be charged with attempted murder."

@Sunflowerreal said:

"JMPD will pay this brother serious money. He did nothing wrong yet he was assaulted."

@clivesibbs added:

"Wow, such despicable behaviour from those meant to enforce the law. The victim here is going to take the @JoburgMPD to the cleaners."

@BONJOVI_IIDO said:

"Before the end of business day, the officers must be suspended."

@sikhulile stated:

"And everything was caught by the camera, those cops cant even lie in court."

3 Briefly News articles on dashcam footage

Source: Briefly News