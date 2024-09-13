A truck driver was caught on a dashcam completely ignoring the rules of the road while texting and driving

Online user @Am_Blujay ensured the driver's antics were broadcast far and wide after posting the clip to X

Local social media users went to town on the driver, mercilessly trolling his ignorance that caused the crash

A truck driver was caught texting and driving moments before he crashed. Images: Studio4, Oliver Helbig

Source: Getty Images

Whether blissfully ignorant or used to taking chances, a truck driver found out about the ills of texting behind the wheel.

The man, lucky enough to be alive, would've probably preferred it to be swallowed into the ground whole.

Dashcam films clumsy truck driver crashing

His antics have been making the rounds in a viral video shared by an X user, @Am_Blujay, with the cautionary caption:

"Don't text and drive, please."

The 40-second material shows the driver casually on his phone, with his attention completely off the road. He even smiles, clearly enthralled.

But it takes only the first 10 seconds of the clip before he crashes, rudely thrusting him back into the wringer that is reality.

The impact sends him moving about in the cockpit like a rag doll.

However, miraculously, the heavy vehicle does not tip over, and he does not lose his grip on his phone. Dust and other materials float in the air inside.

Once the truck stops, and as he begins to process what's happened, he whistles in shock and glances at his phone before appearing to tap to send something.

According to the time stamp, the accident happened on Monday, 2 September 2024, at 15:41.

Onlookers take shots at driver

The video garnered over 410,000 hits almost 10 hours after it was published, attracting 2600 likes, 750 reposts, 620 bookmarks and nearly 400 replies.

Briefly News surveys the colourful replies.

@NaturezWonderz joked:

"Luckily, there was no naked woman on that bed behind him. They usually let them fly naked to the dash."

@RayMaboya wrote:

"Not wearing his seatbelt, texting and driving. See why our roads kill more people than conflict zones?"

@Lwaz_RMFC noted:

"The problem [is] you can be so careful and abide by the rules only for a careless driver to bump into you."

