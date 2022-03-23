Who is Kayleigh Schwark? Age, boyfriend, parents, ethnicity, career, net worth

After her feature in Young, Famous and African, Kayleigh Schwark has been floating the headlines and social media sites. Her fame has catapulted since the show's debut on 18th March 2022. Many have been curious to know more about her life and who she is beyond the screen. So check out the details of his biography to find out more information.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kayleigh Schwark where is she from? Age, boyfriend, parents, ethnicity, career, net. Photo: @fashionbombafrica

Source: Instagram

Most sites have labelled Kayleigh Schwark as a socialite. The focus and endless questions about her life have prompted viewers to know more about her life. Her biography addresses her age, ethnicity, career, net worth, boyfriend and parents.

Kayleigh Schwark's profile summary

Full name: Kayleigh Schwark

Kayleigh Schwark Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 4th December 1994

4th December 1994 Age: 27 years as of March 2022

27 years as of March 2022 Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Midrand, Gauteng, South Africa

Midrand, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Residence: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Religion: Christianity

Christianity Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Golden brown

Golden brown Height in cm: 160 cm

160 cm Height in inches: 5'3"

5'3" Weight in kg: 54 kg

54 kg Weight in pounds: 119 lbs

119 lbs Profession: Modelling, football player, reality TV star

Modelling, football player, reality TV star Marital status: Unmarried

Unmarried Boyfriend: Naked DJ

Naked DJ Instagram: kayleigh_schwark

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kayleigh Schwark's biography

Kayleigh has been thrust into the world of fame; hence, Mzansi is interested in knowing her more. Her biography addresses the most asked questions about her life. So, read on for more details.

Kayleigh Schwark's age

She was born on 4th December 1994. Therefore, as of Mach 2022, she is twenty-seven years old.

Kayleigh Schwark's parents

Where is Kayleigh Schwark from? Details of Kayleigh's parents are not available to the public. However, she was born and raised in Midrand, Gauteng, South Africa. Schwark grew up with her sister named Tracey Lee Julius, and they both attended the same high school.

Currently, she lives in Johannesburg with her boyfriend.

Kayleigh Schwark's ethnicity

Even though there are no details of Kayleigh Schwark's parents' nationality, she is South African and of mixed ethnicity.

Kayleigh Schwark's career

Schwark is a model, reality TV star and footballer. She is also passionate about fitness.

Kayleigh Schwark's boyfriend

Naked DJ and his girlfriend. Photo: @sowetan_live

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star was among the cast members of the first season of Young, Famous and African. During the show's launch, her boyfriend, Naked DJ, admitted that their love was unique. However, after the show's launch, viewers perceived their relationship as "toxic".

Naked DJ is known for dishing out relationship advice on Metro FM's Ask A Man segment. When asked to comment about his relationship. However, the DJ defended the dynamics of the relationship stating he was human as anyone else. He said,

No relationship is perfect. It is how strong your conflict resolution is that determines whether your relationship will survive or if it’s meant for you.

He added,

What I love most about Kayleigh is her kind heart, her love for my son and cooking. It was not my intention to have her on the show. Her being a part of my life automatically made her predominately featuring in the show.

The reality TV star also added that there is a significant age difference between her and the DJ, and he is the oldest person she has dated.

Kayleigh Schwark's net worth

Her net worth is estimated at $835,000. She makes money through her career in the entertainment industry as a model, reality TV star and footballer.

Kayleigh Schwark's personality is to die for. Her boyfriend is obsessed with her, although most of the show's fans found their relationship interesting.

READ ALSO: Who is Diamond Platnumz? Age, children, wife, cars, houses, net worth, profiles

Briefly.co.za published thrilling details about Diamond Platnumz. Who is he, and why is he regarded as a superstar? Check out his biography for more.

Diamond Platnumz is an award-winning Tanzanian singer, songwriter and businessman. He is famous for his poetic songwriting skills and hits. Despite the fame, he is no stranger to controversy.

Source: Briefly News