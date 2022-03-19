Diamond Platnumz is no new name to the entertainment industry. The star would easily pass as the most popular artist in East Africa. He is a successful Tanzanian singer, songwriter and businessman. Despite his commendable success and musical charm, he is no stranger to controversy. His biography lets you in on the rollercoaster that is his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Who is Diamond Platnumz? Age, children, wife, cars, houses, net worth, profiles. Photo: @Nairobi Leo

Source: Facebook

Diamond Platnumz has been in the music industry for over fifteen years, and his fame has been growing drastically in the past five years. He signed a deal with Universal Music and released his third studio album in 2017. In 2021, he got into a 360 partnership with Warner Music Group.

Diamond Platnumz's profiles

Birth name: Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack

Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack Nickname: Diamond Platnumz

Diamond Platnumz Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 2nd October 1989

2nd October 1989 Age: 32 as of March 2022

32 as of March 2022 Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Tandale, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Tandale, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Origin: Kigoma Region, Tanzania

Kigoma Region, Tanzania Nationality: Tanzanian

Tanzanian Religion: Muslim

Muslim Occupation: Singer, songwriter, dancer, businessman

Singer, songwriter, dancer, businessman Genres: Bongo flava, Afro-pop, Afrobeat, soukous

Bongo flava, Afro-pop, Afrobeat, soukous Instruments: Vocals, piano, guitar, drums

Vocals, piano, guitar, drums Years active: 2009–present

2009–present Labels: WCB Wasafi, Warner, Music Group

WCB Wasafi, Warner, Music Group Instagram: diamondplatnumz

diamondplatnumz Website: Diamond Platnumz

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Diamond Platnumz's biography

Diamond Platnumz's story is the perfect definition of from grass to grace. He began his musical career in 2006, at the age of seventeen. He would sell clothes and spend the money recording songs.

His efforts finally paid off when he recorded Toka Mwanzo, a Bongo Flava song. Even though the song was not successful commercially, it thrust him into the entertainment world. He recorded more songs, and in 2010, he released an award-winning hit, and since then, he has been swimming in the glory of his successful music career.

How old is Diamond Platnumz?

Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack was born on 2nd October 1989. As of March 2022, Diamond Platnumz's age is thirty-two years old.

Diamond Platnum's wife

Zari Hassan. Photo: @zarithebosslady

Source: Instagram

Who is Diamond married to? The singer is known to have dated a plethora of women across the globe. However, Wema Sepetu will go down in history as the only woman who had a withstanding relationship with the singer. It is unclear when they started dating, but the duo endured a long-standing dalliance until 2014, when the singer dumped her.

The end of his relationship brought Zari Hassan to the scene. Their relationship lasted four years and was graced with two children. The couple was not officially married. However, Diamond had introduced Zari to his mother and his fans. Zari broke up with him on 2018's Valentine's Day, alleging that the singer had cheated on her severally.

Hamisa Mobeto

After the end of his relationship with Zari, he rekindled his relationship with Hamisa Mobeto, which had ended in 2014. Rumours about their marriage made rounds on social media, and Hamisa even gave birth to his son. However, their marriage never materialized.

Tanasha Donna

After the end of his relationship with Hamisa, he got into another one with Tanasha Donna, a Kenyan singer, barely a year after meeting her. This relationship did not last either; barely a year in, they broke up. Before the messy break-up, speculations about their marriage were up in the wave.

Currently, Diamond Platnumz is unmarried, although fans have made fun of him because of the many women he has dated.

Diamond Platnumz's children

His long-term relationships have resulted in the birth of his children. He has two children with Zari Hassan, Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan. He has a second son, Dylan Abdul Naseeb, with Hamisa Mobeto. His fourth son is Naseeb Junior, whom he got with Tanasha Donna.

Diamond Platnumz's music

Diamond Platnumz videos. Photo: @diamond platnumz

Source: Instagram

He had his breakout hit in 2010, Kamwambie, which fetched him three Tanzania Music Awards. That same year, he released his debut album, Kamwambie. In 2012, he released his second album, Lala Salama.

Some of the most loved Diamond Platnumz's songs include:

Hallelujah (feat. Morgan Heritage)

(feat. Morgan Heritage) Iyena (feat. Rayvanny)

(feat. Rayvanny) Waka (feat. Rick Ross)

(feat. Rick Ross) African Beauty (feat. Omarion)

(feat. Omarion) Number One (feat. Davido) [Remix]

(feat. Davido) [Remix] Inama (feat. Fally Ipupa)

(feat. Fally Ipupa) Waah (feat. Koffi Olomide)

(feat. Koffi Olomide) Diamond Platnumz's Jeje

In 2022, he released an EP with ten tracks. Diamond Platnumz's new songs in the EP feature top African artists such as Adenule Gold, Zuchu and Focalistic.

In 2014, he was nominated at the BET Awards 2014 in the Best International Act: Africa category.

How much is Diamond Platnumz worth?

Apart from fame, Naseeb's success manifests in his monetary value. According to sources, Diamond Platnumz's net worth is approximately $7 million. He has earned money through his career as a musician and businessman. He also has a record of working with well-monied brands like Pepsi as their region's brand ambassador.

He has also been affiliated with brands such as :

Parimatch

Coral Paints (Tanzania)

Nice One

Diamond Platnumz's house

Naseeb owns flashy houses in Tanzania and the rest of the continent. His house in Tanzania is allegedly worth approximately $700,000 and is speculated to be coated with gold. He also owns houses in Kenya, South Africa and Rwanda.

Diamond Platnumz's cars

Celebrities have an appetite for fancy and flashy cars, and Naseeb is no different. He continues to build his collection of luxury cars which includes:

2014 Hummer H3

BMW X series

Orange Ferrari

Rolls Royce Phantom

Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs

Toyota Land Cruiser Sport Utility Vehicle

These details about the singer's finances highlight that he might be among the richest artists in Africa.

Diamond Platnumz's reality show

The star was featured in a reality show, Young famous and African, which made its debut on Netflix on 18th March 2022. He features in the show among other African stars like Zari Hassan, Khanyi Mbau, Nadia Nakai, to mention a few.

What language does Diamond Platnumz speak?

Hours after the show's debut, the singer was trending on social media. Fans could not help commenting about the singer's role in the show and his language. In one of the scenes, during a conversation with Nadia Nakai, who asked him about his age, he responded saying,

I am 31st.

His response had fans alleging that the show was scripted. Others defended him, claiming that English should not be used to gauge anyone's intelligence.

These details about Diamond Platnumz give us a glimpse of his journey to stardom. Even though he has a controversial side, his success and growth cannot be overlooked.

READ ALSO: Who are Katy Perry's parents, Keith Hudson and Mary Perry?

Briefly.co.za published moving details about KatyPerry's parents. Katy Perry is no new name in the entertainment industry. Despite her success as a singer, fans do not acknowledge her parent's contribution to her success. Who are they?

Katy Perry's parents played a significant role in their daughter's success. Read o for more information about them.

Source: Briefly News