Here is the biography of Hanne Norgaard, Idris Elba's ex-wife

Makeup artists work around the clock to create showstopper trends that always take the fashion industry by storm. The likes of Hanne Norgaard have spread their wings and tapped into the lucrative cosmetic industry by creating makeup products. Besides her skill, her celebrity ex-wife status makes her no stranger to the entertainment industry.

Idris Elba, Norgaard's ex-husband, is one of her clients. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Hanne Noorgard is known to many as Idris Elba's first wife and the mother to one of his two kids. Idris Elba is an English actor and DJ famous for playing notable roles such as Nelson Mandela in the biographical film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom in 2013.

Hanne Norgaard's profile summary and bio

Full name Hanne Kim Norgaard Gender Female Date of birth 5th April 1977 Age 46 years (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace United Kingdom Nationality British-American Ethnicity African-Asian Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height 158 cm or 5'1" Weight 61 kg or 131 lbs Body measurements 34-28-35 inches or 86-71-89 cm Marital status Married Spouse Pastor Andrew L. Friar II, (2013–to date), Idris Elba (1999–2003) Children 1 (Isan Elba) Parents Kyue Nam Kim (mother) Profession Makeup artist, businesswoman, writer Famous as Idris Elba's ex-wife Net worth $900,000 Social media Instagram

Who is Idris' first wife?

Hanne Kim Norgaard is a British-American professional makeup artist, businesswoman and writer. She has been in the game for at least three decades.

Hanne Norgaard's age

As of May 2023, she is 46 years old. She was born on 5th April 1977 in the United Kingdom. She is of mixed ethnicity, thanks to Hanne Norgaard's parents. Her father has African ancestry, while her mother traces her roots to South Korea.

Education

Between 2004 and 2006, Norgaard attended the SC Institute in Washington, DC. She graduated with a Diploma with the Highest Honours in Makeup Artistry.

She later attended the International Makeup Academy in Europe and obtained a Diploma with the Highest Honour in Makeup, Hair, Nails and Special Effects.

Hanne Norgaard's occupation

According to her LinkedIn profile, Norgaard is the founder of a cosmetic brand, Kim Elba Cosmetics. She is also the founder of Makeup Your Mind Inc. She has collaborated with brands such as Ralph Lauren, Rolling Out, Columbia Tristar, Sean Combs, BBC, Calvin Klein and BET.

Her celebrity clientele includes Robin Williams, Idris Elba and Shaquille O'Neal. In 2016, she was accorded the BEFFTA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Hanne Norgaard's spouse

Norgaard and Idris Elba met in London and started dating before relocating to the USA in 1999. They later married that year.

Does Idris Elba have any children? Yes, he does. Idris Elba and Hanne Norgaard's daughter, Isan, was born in 2002. She made headlines in 2019 after being named the Golden Globe Ambassador.

Hanne Norgaard and Idris Elba broke up a year after their daughter's birth and four years after exchanging their vows. Nonetheless, Hanne kept her ex-husband's name after the divorce.

Hanne Norgaard and Idris Elba remained friends and are involved in raising their daughter. They publicly celebrated their daughter's 16th birthday in 2018.

Isan has a sibling, Winston Elba, who was born on 17th April 2014, and fans often ask, who is Winston Elba's mother? He is Idris Elba and Naiyana Garth's son. Naiyana was Idris' ex-girlfriend.

Her parents split up right after her birth. They remained on good terms and co-parented their daughter. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Who is Hanne Norgaard's husband?

A decade after her divorce, whose reason remains undisclosed, Norgaard found love in Andrew L Friar II. Hanne Norgaard's spouse is a pastor at Heart Strong Church in Atlanta.

The couple exchanged their nuptial vows on a yacht cruise at the beachfront backdrop of Treasure Island. They have been married for a decade, and there are no records of Hanne Norgaard's children with Andrew.

After divorcing Hanne in 2003, Idris got into a relationship with Sonya Nicole Hamlin and married in 2006. Unfortunately, their union only lasted six weeks before they called it quits. Sonya filed for divorce a year later.

Who was Idris Elba married to? Idris met Sabrina Dhowre, his current wife, in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada. They got engaged in February 2018 and tied the knot in April 2019. The three-day wedding ceremony was held in Morocco.

Idris Elba and his wife exchanged vows at the Ksar Char Bagh Hotel in Marrakesh. The Ksar Char Bagh is a luxury hotel in the palm grove of Marrakesh. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson

Source: Getty Images

Hanne Norgaard's height

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall. She weighs 55 kg and has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Hanne Norgaad's health issues

In 2019, Isan let the world in on her mother's mental illness during the Golden Globe Ambassador Luncheon. Norgaard was reportedly diagnosed with chronic anxiety, bipolar disorder and depression.

Hanne Norgaard's net worth

Norgaard has not publicly declared how much she is worth. Sources peg her net worth at $900,000. Idris Elba is worth $40 million.

Even though Hanne Norgaard works in the beauty and entertainment industry, she stays away from public attention. Besides running her business, she is the first lady at her husband's Heart Strong Church in Georgia.

READ ALSO: Get to know Christian Holmes IV, Elizabeth Holmes' father

Briefly.co.za revisited Elizabeth Holmes' story, this time focusing on Christian Holmes IV, her father. Elizabeth's crimes have attracted international media attention. Her immediate family members have found themselves looped in the mayhem, becoming subject to the public interest.

Elizabeth made headlines for being the youngest self-made female billionaire. However, her glory was short-lived since she was at the centre of a controversial scheme culminating in an 11-year prison sentence for fraud charges.

Source: Briefly News