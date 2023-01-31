Top 30 handsome black men in the world (2024): Who are they?

Even though everyone's definition of beauty is different, even men who are not physically handsome have attractive physical traits. Others have appealing characteristics that stand out. The ranking of handsome black men in the world in 2024 is based on their professional success and physical allure.

Famous black men are mostly musicians and actors. Photo: Getty (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Here is a ranked list of the finest black men in the world today. This list of handsome black men covers some of the most appealing celebrities still alive today.

The selection process for this list considered a combination of factors, including widespread recognition, talent, charisma, and overall appeal. This list is by no means exhaustive or definitive, and preferences may differ from one person to another.

Summary table of the most handsome black men in the world

Rank Name 1 Michael B. Jordan 2 Tyler Lepley 3 Boris Kodjoe 4 Idris Elba 5 Michael Ealy 6 Shemar Moore 7 Mychal Kendricks 8 Taye Diggs 9 Kofi Siriboe 10 Aldis Hodge 11 Jesse Williams 12 Omari Hardwick 13 Trevor Jackson 14 Skyh Alvester Black 15 Kendrick Sampson

Top 30 handsome black men in the world

Beauty and attractiveness are subjective, and opinions on who is considered the most handsome can vary widely. There are many black men who are widely celebrated for their good looks, charisma, and talent.

30. Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans seen backstage at The Apollo Theater in New York City. Photo: Shareif Ziyadat

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Marlon Lamont Wayans

: Marlon Lamont Wayans Date of birth: 23 July 1972

23 July 1972 Age: 51 years (as of 2024)

51 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

New York, New York, United States Occupation: Actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer

Marlon Wayans is famous for appearing in films such as Haunted House, Little Man, Fifty Shades of Black and On the Rocks. Marlon Wayans has won several schools, such as the Razzie Awards, BET Comedy Awards and The Stinkers Bad Movie Awards.

29. Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson speaks onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson Date of birth: 15 August 1970

15 August 1970 Age: 53 years (as of 2024)

53 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Compton, California, United States

Compton, California, United States Occupation: Actor, comedian and Host

Anthony Anderson is best known for the leading role in the comedy series Black-ish. He is the host of the Fox game show We Are Family, and he’s a regular judge on Food Network's Iron Chef America. In 2024, Anthony Anderson hosted the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

28. Miles Brown

Miles Brown arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Miles Brown

Miles Brown Date of birth: 28 December 2004

28 December 2004 Age: 19 years (as of 2024)

19 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Oxnard, California, United States

Oxnard, California, United States Occupation: Actor, dancer, and rapper

Miles Brown, also known by the stage name Baby Boogaloo is among the most handsome black boys in the world. He is famous for his role as Jack Johnson in the ABC comedy series Black-ish. Miles Brown won awards such as the Young Artist Awards, Newport Beach Film Festival and Image Awards (NAACP).

27. Marcus Scribner

Marcus Scribner attends ELLE Hollywood Rising Presented by Polo Ralph Lauren at The Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Marcus Scribner

Marcus Scribner Date of birth: 7 January 2000

7 January 2000 Age: 24 years (as of 2024)

24 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Occupation: Actor

Marcus is among the most handsome black men. He is famous for starring as Andre "Junior" Johnson Jr in Black-ish and Grown-ish. Marcus Scribner won both the 2016 and 2019 Image Awards (NAACP). He serves as the Chief Youth Innovator for the Reserve Protection Agency in South Africa, helping to protect Africa's beautiful animals.

26. Jay-Z

Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Photo: Valerie Macon

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Shawn Corey Carter

Shawn Corey Carter Date of birth: 4 December 1969

4 December 1969 Age: 54 years (as of 2024)

54 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Occupation: Rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur

Jay-Z was named the greatest rapper of all time by Billboard and Vibe in 2023. He is the founder and chairman of the entertainment company Roc Nation. Jay-Z is the world's best-selling music artist, with 140 million records sold.

25. Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon gets saucy on the set of his Buffalo Wild Wings ad shoot in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Sara Jaye

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Nicholas Scott Cannon

Nicholas Scott Cannon Date of birth: 8 October 1980

8 October 1980 Age: 43 years (as of 2024)

43 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States

San Diego, California, United States Occupation: Actor, comedian, rapper, and television host

Nick Cannon is the current host of Wild 'n Out. He made his debut in music in 2003 when he recorded a single Gigolo. Nick Cannon received his first break doing stand-up comedy on his father's local cable public access TV program.

24. Bow Wow

Rapper Bow Wow attends the game between the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Shad Gregory Moss

Shad Gregory Moss Date of birth: 9 March 1987

9 March 1987 Age: 37 years (as of 2024)

37 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Columbus, Ohio, United States

Columbus, Ohio, United States Occupation: Rapper and actor

Bow Wow was discovered by Snoop Dogg when he was at the age of 13. Since then, Bow Wow has recorded several songs such as Wanted, Like You and Sweat.

23. Will Smith

Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘King Richard’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Willard Carroll Smith II

Willard Carroll Smith II Date of birth: 25 September 1968

25 September 1968 Age: 55 years (as of 2024)

55 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Occupation: Actor, rapper and film producer

Will Smith gained fame in the late 1980s for his role in the television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He has since become one of the most successful and well-known actors in Hollywood. Will Smith has appeared in numerous blockbuster films, including Independence Day, Men in Black, and I Am Legend.

22. Tip 'T.I.' Harris

T.I. performs at JuicyFest at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Dave Simpson

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr.

Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr. Date of birth: 25 September 1980

25 September 1980 Age: 43 years (as of 2024)

43 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Atlanta, Georgia, United States Occupation: Rapper and actor

T.I. is famous for being one of the pioneers of the hip-hop subgenre trap music, along with fellow Atlanta-based rappers Jeezy and Gucci Mane.

A couple of his songs have appeared on top of Billboard Hot 100-top 40 singles and Billboard 200 chart. In his acting career, Tip 'T.I.' Harris has managed to appear in films such as Fear, Genius and Ant-Man.

21. Nelly

Rapper Nelly attends his "G.I. Moe" Halloween Birthday Celebration in Fairburn, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.

Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. Date of birth: 2 November 1974

2 November 1974 Age: 49 years (as of 2024)

49 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Austin, Texas, United States

Austin, Texas, United States Occupation: Singer and actor

Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. is famous by his stage name Nelly. He began his music career in 1993 as a member of the Midwest hip-hop group. Nelly is famous for recording singles such as Gone, Body on Me, Party People and many more.

20. Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese strongly desired to become a celebrity and started singing early. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 30th December 1978

30th December 1978 Age: 45 years (as of 2024)

45 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Watts, California, United States of America

Watts, California, United States of America Occupation: Singer and actor

In addition to numerous other films and television programs, Tyrese Gibson received a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Male Vocal Performance for his song Sweet Lady. He has made appearances in movies and television shows such as Transformers, Dangerous and Baby Boy.

19. Daniel Kaluuya

Kaluuya, who has Uganda roots, has been in several notable films and television shows. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya Date of birth: 24th February 1989

24th February 1989 Age: 35 years (as of 2024)

35 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Occupation: Actor and writer

Daniel Kaluuya is a British actor who gained widespread recognition for his performance in the 2017 film Get Out. Daniel Kaluuya has also appeared in other notable films such as Sicario, Black Panther, and Widows.

18. Trey Songz

In his musical career, Trey Songz has sold over 25 million records. Photo: Pacific Press

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tremaine Aldon Neverson

Tremaine Aldon Neverson Date of birth: 28 November 1984

28 November 1984 Age: 39 years (as of 2024)

39 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Petersburg, Virginia, United States of America

Petersburg, Virginia, United States of America Occupation: Singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor

One of the good-looking black guys in 2024 is Trey Songz. He is well known for his hip-hop music. He has collaborated closely with many of the world's finest musicians and has won countless accolades.

17. Drake

Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arenain Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Aubrey Drake Graham

Aubrey Drake Graham Date of birth: 24th October 1986

24th October 1986 Age: 37 years (as of 2024)

37 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Occupation: Rapper, singer, and actor

One of the highest-paid entertainers in the world became a music legend and an actor since childhood. Universal Music Group and Jay-Z influenced Drake's music. He is among the world best best-selling music artists, with 170 million records sold.

16. Usher

Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ryan Kang

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Usher Raymond IV

Usher Raymond IV Date of birth: 14th October 1978

14th October 1978 Age: 45 years (as of 2024)

45 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, United States of America

Dallas, Texas, United States of America Occupation: Singer

Usher is among the best-selling musicians of all time and one of the hottest black male celebrities in 2024. In his career, the artist has sold over 75 million records and has won five Grammy awards.

15. Kendrick Sampson

Kendrick Sampson attends the 2023 American Black Film Festival during I'm a Virgo screening at New World Center in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Mireya Acierto

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kendrick Smith Sampson

Kendrick Smith Sampson Date of birth: 8th March 1988

8th March 1988 Age: 36 years (as of 2024)

36 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States of America

Houston, Texas, United States of America Occupation: Actor and activist

Kendrick Sampson is the son of Daphne Smith Sampson and Hoyle Sampson Sr. The American is well-known for his roles in Gracepoint, The Vampire Diaries, How to Make Love to a Black Woman, and How to Get Away with Murder.

14. Skyh Alvester Black

Skyh Alvester Black attends the MACRO Pre-Oscar Party at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Photo: Andrew Toth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Skyh Alvester Black

Skyh Alvester Black Date of birth: 16th February 1988

16th February 1988 Age: 36 years (as of 2024)

36 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States of America

Miami, Florida, United States of America Occupation: Dancer and actor

The actor is best known for dancing alongside Beyonce', Rihanna, and Mariah Carey. Skyh Black was the lead character in the TV series The Chadwick Journals, which earned him the 2021 Telly Awards.

13. Trevor Jackson

Jackson developed an early interest in acting. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Trevor Howard Lawrence Jackson

: Trevor Howard Lawrence Jackson Date of birth : 30th August 1996

: 30th August 1996 Age : 27 years (as of 2024)

: 27 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : Indianapolis, Indiana, United States of America

: Indianapolis, Indiana, United States of America Occupation: Actor, singer, and songwriter

Trevor Jackson is a young handsome black man known for featuring in American Crime, A Beautiful Soul, A Town Called Eureka, Juveniles, and Burning Sand. In 2017, Trevor Jackson released his debut album Mrs. Jackson. He is one of the most loved handsome black guys on Instagram, with over two million followers.

12. Omari Hardwick

Some of the acting credits for Omari Hardwick include For Coloured Girls and Miracle at St. Anna. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Omari Latif Hardwick

: Omari Latif Hardwick Date of birth : 9th January 1974

: 9th January 1974 Age : 50 years (as of 2024)

: 50 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : Savannah, Georgia, United States of America

: Savannah, Georgia, United States of America Occupation: Actor and rapper

The endearing, attractive, and gifted American actor is well-recognized for his leading performances as James Ghost. Omari Hardwick has made appearances in films and television series such as Saved, American Skin and Being Mary Jane. He has won Black Reel Awards, NAMIC Vision Awards and Image Awards (NAACP).

11. Jesse Williams

Jesse is the executive producer of Question Bridge: Black Males. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jesse Wesley Williams

: Jesse Wesley Williams Date of birth : 5th August 1981

: 5th August 1981 Age : 42 years (as of 2024)

: 42 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, United States of America

: Chicago, Illinois, United States of America Occupation: Actor, director, producer, and activist

Jesse Williams has had roles in major films. He is a think tank and advocates for civil rights, in addition to being a board member of The Advancement Project. Jesse Williams has won awards such as The Webby Awards, Young Hollywood Awards, BET Awards and Image Awards (NAACP).

10. Aldis Hodge

Aldis Hodge was a musician who played the clarinet and violin. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Aldis Alexander Basil Hodge

: Aldis Alexander Basil Hodge Date of birth : 20th September 1986

: 20th September 1986 Age : 37 years (as of 2024)

: 37 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : Onslow County, North Carolina, United States of America

: Onslow County, North Carolina, United States of America Occupation: Actor

Being one of the top 10 handsome black men in the world in 2024, Aldis began performing in the middle of the 1990s. He has been in numerous films and TV shows. Aldis Hodge, whose career spans three decades, has long been a stalwart of Black representation in Hollywood.

9. Kofi Siriboe

Siriboe, a son of Ghanaian immigrants, has appeared in advertisements for companies. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Nana-Kofi Siriboe

: Nana-Kofi Siriboe Date of birth : 2nd March 1994

: 2nd March 1994 Age : 29 years (as of 2024)

: 29 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States of America

: Los Angeles, California, United States of America Occupation: Actor and model

The American actor has appeared in theatres, movies, and television. Kofi Siriboe has been a cast member of the drama series Queen Sugar since 2016, for which he received three nominations for awards.

8. Taye Diggs

Taye has appeared in the television shows Will & Grace, Go, Private Practice, The Wood, and Chicago. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Scott Leo "Taye" Diggs

: Scott Leo "Taye" Diggs Date of birth : 2nd January 1971

: 2nd January 1971 Age : 53 years (as of 2024)

: 53 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : Newark, New Jersey, United States of America

: Newark, New Jersey, United States of America Occupation: Actor

Taye Diggs is one of the best-looking bald black men. Taye Diggs has performed in numerous theatre, film, and television projects such as Set It Up, Doomsday, All American and Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy.

7. Mychal Kendricks

Kendricks has played for the California Golden Bears and Philadelphia Eagles. Photo: Mireya Acierto

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Marvin Mychal-Christopher Kendricks

: Marvin Mychal-Christopher Kendricks Date of birth : 28th September 1990

: 28th September 1990 Age : 33 years (as of 2024)

: 33 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : Fresno, California, United States of America

: Fresno, California, United States of America Occupation: Footballer

Mychal Kendricks is a former American football linebacker. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft and played for the Eagles until 2017. After that, Mychal Kendricks spent some time with the Cleveland Browns and the Seattle Seahawks.

6. Shemar Moore

Moore is best known for playing Malcolm Winters in The Young and the Restless. Photo: Kevin Tachman

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Shemar Franklin Moore

: Shemar Franklin Moore Date of birth : 20th April 1970

: 20th April 1970 Age : 53 years (as of 2024)

: 53 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : Oakland, California, United States of America

: Oakland, California, United States of America Occupation: Actor

Moore is best known for more than ten years as Malcolm Winters on the CBS television soap opera The Young and the Restless. Shemar Moore has also starred in Criminal Minds, The Brothers, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, S.W.A.T., and Malcolm & Eddie.

5. Michael Ealy

Since the late 1990s, Michael has appeared in high-profile movies, television shows, and off-Broadway theatrical productions. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Michael David Brown

: Michael David Brown Date of birth : 3rd August 1973

: 3rd August 1973 Age : 50 years (as of 2024)

: 50 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : Silver Spring, Maryland, United States of America

: Silver Spring, Maryland, United States of America Occupation: Actor

Michael debuted as an actor in various off-Broadway theatrical productions in the late 1990s. Michael Ealy has starred in Reasonable Doubt, Never Die Alone, Sherman's Showcase, Really Love, Bel-Air, and Triage.

4. Idris Elba

Elba drew inspiration from his father, who worked in the Ford union. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Idrissa Akuna Elba

: Idrissa Akuna Elba Date of birth : 6th September 1972

: 6th September 1972 Age : 51 years (as of 2024)

: 51 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : London Borough of Hackney, London, United Kingdom

: London Borough of Hackney, London, United Kingdom Occupation: Actor, producer, and musician

Idris Elba is one of the most handsome black men in the world in 2024. The famous actor is also a producer, singer, rapper, and DJ. Idris Elba has played leading roles in many movies and TV shows, such as Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Concrete Cowboy, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Cats.

3. Boris Kodjoe

Kodjoe has worked on various other films and television programs. The sum of his assets is $5 million. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Source: Twitter

Full name : Boris Frederic Cecil Tay-Natey Ofuatey-Kodjoe

: Boris Frederic Cecil Tay-Natey Ofuatey-Kodjoe Date of birth : 8th March 1973

: 8th March 1973 Age : 50 years (as of 2024)

: 50 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : Vienna, Austria

: Vienna, Austria Occupation: Actor, producer, and former model

Boris Kodjoe, a German-Ghanaian actor from Austria, is most known for his performance as Kelby in the 2002 film Brown Sugar. Boris Kodjoe is best known for his work in Soul Food, Brown Sugar, Station 19, All of Us, and The Last Man on Earth.

2. Tyler Lepley

Tyler Lepley attends day 2 of the 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture at Caesars Superdome. Photo: Erika Goldring

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tyler Lepley

Tyler Lepley Date of birth: 24th March 1987

24th March 1987 Age: 36 years (as of 2024)

36 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America Occupation: Actor

Tyler Lepley is most recognised for his role in the Tyler Perry-produced television series, The Haves and the Have Nots. Tyler Lepley has also made several TV appearances and is among the best-looking black men in 2024.

1. Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan attends the "Creed III" Japan Premiere at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Bakari Jordan

Michael Bakari Jordan Date of birth: 9th February 1987

9th February 1987 Age: 36 years (as of 2024)

36 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Santa Ana, California, United States of America

Santa Ana, California, United States of America Occupation: Actor

Actor Michael B. Jordan stands out as the most attractive black man. The American actor has appeared in various films and TV shows such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and America the Beautiful.

Who is the best-looking famous black man?

Some of the best-looking black guys include Michael B. Jordan, Tyler Lepley, Idris Elba, Mychal Kendricks, Aldis Hodge and Trevor Jackson.

Who are the top 10 most handsome men?

According to Zac Johnson, some of the top ten most handsome men in the world are Timothée Chalamet, Zayn Malik, Kim Taehyung, Robert Pattinson, David Beckham, Henry Cavill, Hrithik Roshan, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Cruise.

Who is the most handsome man in America?

The selection for the title of the most handsome man in America is subjective and can vary based on individual preferences. Notable figures like Ryan Reynolds, Trevor Jackson, and Trey Songz are often mentioned in discussions about handsome men.

Who is the most handsome man in the world?

Some of the top handsome men in the world are David Beckham, Robert Pattinson, Zac Efron, Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Cruise and Ryan Reynolds.

What makes some look handsome?

Some of the things that make a man look handsome are his physical features, such as ideal height, muscular body, broad shoulders, tanned/brown skin and masculine face.

What is the secret of handsome?

Being handsome extends beyond mere style; it involves regular exercise, maintaining good hygiene, and adopting a healthy diet.

What determines if someone is good-looking?

Your attractiveness can be influenced by both facial and physical features. Additionally, factors such as grooming and personal care, personality, confidence, fashion sense, and clear skin contribute to how appealing you may be perceived.

The handsome black men in the world listed above are just among many. These appealing males are more than just good-looking. You can find well-known actors, basketball players, and more on this list.

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of the top female country singers of all time. Country music has been shaped by remarkable talent, and female singers have played a pivotal role in its evolution.

From early pioneers to contemporary icons, these women have dominated the charts and left an indelible mark on the genre. This list represents a mix of legendary figures, current country singers, and influential artists who have made significant contributions to the country music genre.

Source: Briefly News